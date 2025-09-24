ETV Bharat / bharat

'Apologize To Each Other’, SC To TN Movie Director And Complainant In 2011 Rape Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Tamil film director and politician Seeman and an actor, who lodged a case against him in 2011 alleging rape on the false promise of marriage, to apologise to each other.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench directed both the parties not to make any statements on the media or social media regarding the case. "Put an end to all this. You both withdraw all the allegations," the bench said.

On September 12, the apex court had asked Seeman to tender an unconditional apology to the actor. Seeman, who leads the Naam Tamilar Katchi party, is facing charges for various offences including rape, criminal intimidation and cheating under the erstwhile IPC, along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The bench had told Seeman's counsel, “She is the lady. Let the man apologise, bring an end to it”. Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the complainant, had opposed the settlement. The bench asked Seeman to tender an apology or else his quashing petition would be dismissed.