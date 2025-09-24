'Apologize To Each Other’, SC To TN Movie Director And Complainant In 2011 Rape Case
The bench directed both the parties not to make any statements on the media or social media regarding the case.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Tamil film director and politician Seeman and an actor, who lodged a case against him in 2011 alleging rape on the false promise of marriage, to apologise to each other.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench directed both the parties not to make any statements on the media or social media regarding the case. "Put an end to all this. You both withdraw all the allegations," the bench said.
On September 12, the apex court had asked Seeman to tender an unconditional apology to the actor. Seeman, who leads the Naam Tamilar Katchi party, is facing charges for various offences including rape, criminal intimidation and cheating under the erstwhile IPC, along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.
The bench had told Seeman's counsel, “She is the lady. Let the man apologise, bring an end to it”. Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the complainant, had opposed the settlement. The bench asked Seeman to tender an apology or else his quashing petition would be dismissed.
“In your counter (affidavit) you say that you will not trouble her in future. You will withdraw all allegations, you will apologise and on all those conditions, your affidavit if we consider it, we may quash the complaint,” the bench said.
Farasat said due to threats his client had left Tamil Nadu a decade ago and was living in another city. Seeman's counsel contended that she had repeatedly spoken against his client in interviews and requested the bench to give him some time to take instructions regarding the apology.
The apex court was hearing Seeman’s plea challenging a Madras High Court order refusing to quash the case against him. The high court had directed the police to complete the investigation and file a final report.
The complainant alleged she was in a relationship with Seeman between 2007 and 2011 on the assurance of marriage, but he married someone else. The complainant alleged that during this period she was sexually exploited and emotionally manipulated.
