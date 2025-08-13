AP Youth Held While Trying To Steal Money From Bellary ATM Kiosk

Bellary: A youth from Andhra Pradesh was caught while trying to break into an ATM kiosk and rob money under the Brucepet police station of Karnataka's Bellary on Tuesday.

R Venkatesh Kodiguddu (22), a resident of Sainagar in Anantapur district, had entered the Axis Bank ATM near Kalamma Circle in the early hours of Tuesday and damaged the CDM-ATM machine to rob money. On being informed, the police rushed to the scene and tried to catch him. But he tried to attack the police. However, he finally landed in the police net, Bellary superintendent of police Dr Shobharani said in a statement.

"On Tuesday at around 1.30 am, head constable Ningappa, who was on night patrol in the Brucepet police station area, noticed a young man damaging an ATM and trying to rob money. He immediately called ASI G Mallikarjun to inform him about this. The ASI rushed to the spot along with the staff and caught hold of the young man," Shobharani informed.

Kodiguddu was scared when he saw Mallikarjun and tried to flee. However, Mallikarjun grabbed him tightly and dragged him out of the ATM kiosk. Later, constables Anil and Siddhesh of Brucepet police station joined hands and took the accused into custody. This was how the ATM robbery attempt was foiled, the SP explained.

The arrested accused was further questioned, during which he disclosed his identity and whereabouts. He has been produced before the court, the SP added.

The SP congratulated the city DSP Chandrakanth Nanda Reddy, ASI Mallikarjun, and constables Anil and Siddesh for successfully foiling the ATM robbery attempt and arresting the accused.