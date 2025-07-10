AP Teacher Collapses Moment After Completing Maths Problem With Chest Pain

Gokavaram (East Godavari): A mathematics teacher collapsed following a heart attack and died in front of his students while teaching at a school in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Ignoring a severe chest pain, he continued writing on the board to solve a mathematical problem and collapsed near the window of the classroom moments after asking students to note it down.

Bommaganti Nagabhushanam (56), the teacher, was a resident of Gokavaram and was recently posted at Thantikonda ZP High School. He reported to duty as usual in the morning and was taking a mathematics session of Class 9 when he felt discomfort. Choosing not to disrupt the lesson, he completed the problem and signalled the students to take it down. As he reached for support near the window, he suddenly collapsed to the ground.

Fellow teachers rushed for help and shifted him in an auto, transferring him into an ambulance en route to the Gokavaram Government Hospital. However, doctors confirmed that he had already passed away due to a massive heart attack.

Bommaganti Nagabhushanam is remembered by his collegues as a sincere and dedicated teacher. (ETV Bharat)

Nagabhushanam had joined the school on June 9, following his transfer from Rampayarrampalem ZP High School. Colleagues recall him as a sincere and dedicated teacher who never took leave, always putting students' cause first. "He taught mathematics passionately and never showed signs of tiredness or boredom," one of his colleagues said. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom over the school and the entire mandal.

Nagabhushanam is survived by his wife, a son, who recently completed B Tech, and a daughter who completed Chartered Accountancy (CA) and was married on June 5. Now, the entire family is in utter grief over the sudden loss of their pillar of support. The demise has elicited an outpouring of condolences from the teaching fraternity, students, and residents, many of whom described him as an embodiment of selfless service.