AP Students Develop Prototype For Dynamic EV Charging

Visakhapatnam: As electric vehicles (EVs) gain attention as a green alternative to petrol and diesel cars, charging challenges remain a key hurdle to their widespread adoption. Addressing this issue, a group of students from Andhra University College of Engineering for Women have developed a dynamic wireless charging system for EVs running on specially equipped roads, without the requirement of wires.

The team of K Bhargavi, B Bhargavi, G Saipujitha, Ch DN Satyasri, NVK Amulya and Chandini identified charging limitations as a major barrier for EV users. Guided by mentors Dr M Divya and Dr M Revathi, they created a low-cost prototype named 'Dynamic Wireless Charging Electrical Vehicle', which automatically stops charging when the battery reaches 90 per cent capacity, ensuring safety and efficiency. The team has already applied for a patent for their invention.

The team of Andhra University College of Engineering for Women with their mentors. (ETV Bharat)

The concept requires a smart road, where a lane is embedded with copper wires connected to solar panels placed alongside. Electricity generated by these solar panels is transmitted through a voltage divider to the copper wiring beneath the road surface. As EVs move over these wires, they receive power wirelessly to charge their batteries in real time.

A microcontroller manages the flow of electricity, while a motor driver controls the vehicle's movement. An LED display inside the vehicle shows the battery charging status.

This breakthrough could revolutionise urban transport by reducing the dependency on stationary charging points, cutting down pollution by encouraging EV use and offering a continuous and hassle-free charging experience.

The invention could be a game-changer for cities struggling with pollution caused by petrol and diesel vehicles.