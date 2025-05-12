AP Sculptor's Artefact From Scrap Metal Earn's PM Modi's Plaudits

Vijayawada: Jai Hind Chakra, a striking sculpture made from scrap metal, has been installed near the new Parliament building, symbolising national pride and environmental consciousness. Designed by renowned sculptor Srinivas Padakandla from Vijayawada, the artwork was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat, aired on March 25.

It was made as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 4.0 campaign under the aegis of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), a subsidiary of the Union Coal Ministry. The artefact, meaning 10x10, reflects the colours and spirit of the Tricolour and aims to raise awareness about environmental protection and waste management.

Srinivas, who is also a faculty member in the Fine Arts Department at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, is known for transforming automobile scrap into meaningful artworks. "We used 1.5 tonnes of automobile scrap metal for this sculpture, which includes pipes, tanks, nuts, bolts, clutch plates and bearings, mostly discarded from coal mine vehicles," he said. The sculpture was assembled over three weeks at NLCIL's premises in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, before being transported to New Delhi and installed at the prominent Rafi Marg intersection.

The Jai Hind Chakra has been designed to look identical from both front and rear, employing a mirror-image concept. It stands as a testament to national integrity and cultural diversity while promoting the Prime Minister's vision for sustainable development and responsible waste recycling. Modi acknowledged how the work of art created from waste can inspire citizens and further the message of Swachh Bharat.