ETV Bharat / bharat

AP Sculptor's Artefact From Scrap Metal Earn's PM Modi's Plaudits

Sculpted by Srinivas Padakandla, Jai Hind Chakra, made from 1.5 tonnes of scrap metal, has been installed at the prominent Rafi Marg intersection in Delhi.

Sculptor Srinivas Padakandla in front of the Jai Hind Chakra.
Sculptor Srinivas Padakandla in front of the Jai Hind Chakra. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST

1 Min Read

Vijayawada: Jai Hind Chakra, a striking sculpture made from scrap metal, has been installed near the new Parliament building, symbolising national pride and environmental consciousness. Designed by renowned sculptor Srinivas Padakandla from Vijayawada, the artwork was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat, aired on March 25.

It was made as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 4.0 campaign under the aegis of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), a subsidiary of the Union Coal Ministry. The artefact, meaning 10x10, reflects the colours and spirit of the Tricolour and aims to raise awareness about environmental protection and waste management.

Srinivas, who is also a faculty member in the Fine Arts Department at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, is known for transforming automobile scrap into meaningful artworks. "We used 1.5 tonnes of automobile scrap metal for this sculpture, which includes pipes, tanks, nuts, bolts, clutch plates and bearings, mostly discarded from coal mine vehicles," he said. The sculpture was assembled over three weeks at NLCIL's premises in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, before being transported to New Delhi and installed at the prominent Rafi Marg intersection.

The Jai Hind Chakra has been designed to look identical from both front and rear, employing a mirror-image concept. It stands as a testament to national integrity and cultural diversity while promoting the Prime Minister's vision for sustainable development and responsible waste recycling. Modi acknowledged how the work of art created from waste can inspire citizens and further the message of Swachh Bharat.

Also Read:

  1. 'Perpetrators, conspirators Of Pahalgam Attack Will Face Harshest Response': PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat
  2. In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi Praises Chhattisgarh For Success Of Dantewada Science Centre

Vijayawada: Jai Hind Chakra, a striking sculpture made from scrap metal, has been installed near the new Parliament building, symbolising national pride and environmental consciousness. Designed by renowned sculptor Srinivas Padakandla from Vijayawada, the artwork was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat, aired on March 25.

It was made as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 4.0 campaign under the aegis of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), a subsidiary of the Union Coal Ministry. The artefact, meaning 10x10, reflects the colours and spirit of the Tricolour and aims to raise awareness about environmental protection and waste management.

Srinivas, who is also a faculty member in the Fine Arts Department at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, is known for transforming automobile scrap into meaningful artworks. "We used 1.5 tonnes of automobile scrap metal for this sculpture, which includes pipes, tanks, nuts, bolts, clutch plates and bearings, mostly discarded from coal mine vehicles," he said. The sculpture was assembled over three weeks at NLCIL's premises in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, before being transported to New Delhi and installed at the prominent Rafi Marg intersection.

The Jai Hind Chakra has been designed to look identical from both front and rear, employing a mirror-image concept. It stands as a testament to national integrity and cultural diversity while promoting the Prime Minister's vision for sustainable development and responsible waste recycling. Modi acknowledged how the work of art created from waste can inspire citizens and further the message of Swachh Bharat.

Also Read:

  1. 'Perpetrators, conspirators Of Pahalgam Attack Will Face Harshest Response': PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat
  2. In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi Praises Chhattisgarh For Success Of Dantewada Science Centre

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANN KI BAATPM MODISWACHHATA HI SEVA 4 CAMPAIGNUNION COAL MINISTRYJAI HIND CHAKRA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.