AP Police Seize Lorry With 810 KG Marijuana In Vizianagram

During transportation to Vishakhapatnam, the marijuana-laden lorry was placed between two vehicles in such a way that looked like the Odisha Police were escorting it.

AP Police personnel with the arrested persons (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 minutes ago

Vizianagram: The Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday intercepted a lorry and two vans carrying illegal marijuana at Kottakki checkpost of Ramabhadrapuram on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border here.

During transportation, the lorry was placed between two vehicles in such a way that looked like the Odisha Police were escorting it. During interrogation, the smugglers identified themselves as personnel of Odisha Police and informed that the lorry was being taken to Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for repair.

However, the Andhra Pradesh Police forcibly checked out the lorry and found 810 kilograms worth Rs 20 lakh of marijuana inside. Following this, the vehicles were seized and those onboard were arrested.

The accused have been identified as Madhya Pradesh resident Hakkum Solanki and his son Anil Solanki and Jyoti Bhushan Behera from Odisha. They were produced in the court.

"During a naka check, three vehicles including two vans with the registration number of Odisha Police and a lorry were stopped for inspection in which a large amount of marijuana was found. Those onboard identified themselves as personnel of Odisha Police who were escorting the truck to Vishakhapatnam. Later they turned out to be imposters and were arrested," DSP Srinivasa Rao said.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said drugs emerged as a menace in the state and called for a special focus to curb drug mafias. Pinning the blame for this menace on the erstwhile YSRCP regime, he emphasised that a special focus was needed to curb ganja (marijuana) cultivation and related criminal activities in the state.

