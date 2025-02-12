ETV Bharat / bharat

AP MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu Responds To Midhun Reddy’s Allegations On Margadarsi Chits, Calls Them 'Incorrect And Misleading'

TDP MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu has praised Margadarsi saying it remains a trusted name. He also lauded the leadership of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu.

AP MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu Responds To Midhun Reddy’s Allegations On Margadarsi Chits, Calls Them 'Incorrect And Misleading'
File photo of TDP MP Kalisetty Appala Naidu (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

Hyderabad: Vizianagaram Member of Parliament (MP) Kalisetti Appala Naidu on Wednesday rejected YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy's allegations regarding Margadarsi Chits saying they were "incorrect and misleading".

Kalisetti Appala Naidu revealed that he joined as a customer of Margadarsi Chits in 1995 with his first salary of Rs 50,000, and the organisation has been continuously serving clients ever since. In 1996, the funds he got from the chit were used to acquire agricultural land, and Margadari has continued to operate successfully.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP recalled a similar controversy from 2006 when Margadarsi was subjected to a smear campaign. Thousands of people, including supporters of the then Congress government, rallied in support of the organisation in Srikakulam district. Despite the false accusations, Margadarsi remains a trusted name in the community.

Kalisetti Appala Naidu emphasised that Margadarsi is built on trust and that those who have supported the organisation over the years deserve an apology from those making baseless allegations. He also slammed YSRCP leaders for attempting to tarnish the reputation of institutions like "Eenadu and Margadarsi".

Meanwhile, the Vizianagaram MP celebrated a major milestone for the TDP, announcing that over one crore people have joined the party. He revealed plans to expand the membership drive to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in addition to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In another significant development, the 'TDP Mahanadu' is set to take place in Kadapa in May 2025.

He also expressed his satisfaction with Nara Lokesh's leadership, under which the party has achieved the milestone of enrolling over one crore members. He highlighted that Lokesh is actively engaging with Union Ministers in Delhi to advance the interests and development of Andhra Pradesh.

On the issue of governance, Kalisetti Appala Naidu lauded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, praising his efforts to drive growth in Andhra Pradesh despite numerous challenges.

The Lok Sabha member also accused the previous YSRCP government of mismanagement and looting state resources during their five-year rule. He expressed confidence that Amaravati and other regions in the state are witnessing significant development under the TDP leadership.

Kalisetti Appala Naidu also took a jibe at YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming to have served as Chief Minister for 30 years, dubbing the statement as "ridiculous."

Hyderabad: Vizianagaram Member of Parliament (MP) Kalisetti Appala Naidu on Wednesday rejected YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy's allegations regarding Margadarsi Chits saying they were "incorrect and misleading".

Kalisetti Appala Naidu revealed that he joined as a customer of Margadarsi Chits in 1995 with his first salary of Rs 50,000, and the organisation has been continuously serving clients ever since. In 1996, the funds he got from the chit were used to acquire agricultural land, and Margadari has continued to operate successfully.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP recalled a similar controversy from 2006 when Margadarsi was subjected to a smear campaign. Thousands of people, including supporters of the then Congress government, rallied in support of the organisation in Srikakulam district. Despite the false accusations, Margadarsi remains a trusted name in the community.

Kalisetti Appala Naidu emphasised that Margadarsi is built on trust and that those who have supported the organisation over the years deserve an apology from those making baseless allegations. He also slammed YSRCP leaders for attempting to tarnish the reputation of institutions like "Eenadu and Margadarsi".

Meanwhile, the Vizianagaram MP celebrated a major milestone for the TDP, announcing that over one crore people have joined the party. He revealed plans to expand the membership drive to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in addition to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In another significant development, the 'TDP Mahanadu' is set to take place in Kadapa in May 2025.

He also expressed his satisfaction with Nara Lokesh's leadership, under which the party has achieved the milestone of enrolling over one crore members. He highlighted that Lokesh is actively engaging with Union Ministers in Delhi to advance the interests and development of Andhra Pradesh.

On the issue of governance, Kalisetti Appala Naidu lauded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, praising his efforts to drive growth in Andhra Pradesh despite numerous challenges.

The Lok Sabha member also accused the previous YSRCP government of mismanagement and looting state resources during their five-year rule. He expressed confidence that Amaravati and other regions in the state are witnessing significant development under the TDP leadership.

Kalisetti Appala Naidu also took a jibe at YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming to have served as Chief Minister for 30 years, dubbing the statement as "ridiculous."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELUGU DESAM PARTYCHANDRABABU NAIDUKALISETTY APPALA NAIDUTELANGANA AND ANDHRA PRADESHMARGADARSI CHITS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.