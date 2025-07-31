AP Liquor Scam: SIT Seizes Rs 11 Crore Bribe Money From Hyderabad Farmhouse

Hyderabad/Amaravati: In a breakthrough in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) seized Rs 11 crore in cash, suspected to be a bribe collected during the YSRCP regime, from Sulochana Farmhouse in Kacharam, Shamshabad Mandal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

This is the first major cash seizure in the multi-crore liquor scam, which allegedly involved bribe collections from liquor companies in exchange for state supply contracts. According to SIT officials, the seizure was made during midnight raids on Tuesday, based on information from Purushottam Varunkumar, a key accused who returned from Dubai and surrendered earlier this week.

Money Moved After YSRCP Defeat

Investigations revealed that after the YSRCP's defeat in the latest Assembly elections, members of the alleged liquor syndicate started moving large sums of money from various hideouts to avoid detection. One such transfer took place in June 2023, when Buneti Chanakya, a close aide of Raj Kesireddy, packed Rs 11 crore into 12 cardboard boxes and handed them to Purushottam Varunkumar.

Varunkumar was instructed to deliver the boxes to Mutyala Vinay Kumar Reddy, an administrative officer at Vardhaman Engineering College in Shamshabad. He was told not to disclose the contents and to say that the boxes contained office files. Although the original plan was to store them on the college premises, Vinay suggested placing them in a vacant godown located at Sulochana Farmhouse, owned by the college chairman, Teegala Vijender Reddy, named after his mother

From American MBA to Liquor Scam Operative

A native of East Maredpally in Secunderabad, Varunkumar completed his engineering in Hyderabad and went on to pursue an MBA at Lincoln University, USA, graduating in 2016. After staying in the US for a year, he returned to India in 2018. His entry into the liquor syndicate was facilitated by Buneti Chanakya, a childhood friend and key associate of Raj Kesireddy. Through Chanakya's influence, Varunkumar was first appointed as operations manager at Adaan Distilleries and later elevated to AP operations head at Leela Distilleries. Over time, he became a trusted figure in the inner circle, managing key financial and operational aspects on behalf of Raj Kesireddy.

Varunkumar, who remained silent during his earlier questioning by the CID, fled to Dubai in February 2024, reportedly with travel and accommodation expenses funded by Raj Kesireddy. However, with the SIT preparing to issue a Red Corner Notice, Varunkumar returned to India and disclosed the location of the hidden bribe money. Based on his statement, the SIT launched a midnight operation at 12:30 am on Tuesday. Armed with two cash-counting machines, officials began combing through the farmhouse godown.

Initially, five boxes were discovered, followed by seven more. By 5 am, all 12 boxes were seized. Ten boxes contained Rs 1 crore each, one box contained Rs 70 lakh, and another contained Rs 30 lakh. The notes were in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100. All boxes were moved to the SIT office in Vijayawada on Wednesday afternoon.

The farmhouse where the cash was hidden. (ETV Bharat)

Deception and Security Measures

The farmhouse, built opposite the engineering college, is equipped with three-tier security, CCTV surveillance, and restricted access. SIT sources revealed that the engineering college's ambulance, meant for medical emergencies, was used to discreetly transport the cash boxes. When SIT officials arrived at the college's main gate, the management reportedly moved some documents and possibly other cash through the rear exit, having seen the incoming vehicles on CCTV. During a search at Sulochana Farmhouse, the officials found old wooden barrels and worn-out equipment, among which several empty boxes were stacked. Beneath them were the 12 cardboard boxes filled with cash, cleverly disguised to look like regular office material.

A Key Development in the Scam

The Rs 11 crore seizure marks a turning point in the investigation into the Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam, in which officials say distilleries paid massive kickbacks for government contracts. The SIT believes this farmhouse was just one of seven key hideouts used to store bribe money in Hyderabad and Tadepalli. As the SIT continues to piece together the financial and logistical links in the case, more revelations and possibly more recoveries are expected in the coming days.