AP Liquor Scam: Several Accused Stayed In Dubai's Paramount Tower Hotel

Amaravati: In a significant development in the ongoing probe into the liquor scam, Hyderabad-based businessman Akarsh Krishna has informed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that several accused, including Buneti Chanakya and Purushottam Varunkumar, stayed in a room at the Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences in Dubai's Business Bay area along with Shravan Rao, the key accused in the Telangana phone-tapping case.

According to Krishna, the accused stayed in Flat No. 5801 from February 27 to April 27. He alleged that the flat, which he co-owns with Rao, had effectively been turned into a safe haven for those involved in multiple high-profile cases.

Krishna appeared before the SIT for questioning in Vijayawada on Tuesday and underwent six hours of interrogation. He submitted key documents, including ownership records and tenancy details, in support of his claims.

As per the information accessed from reliable sources, Krishna said, "I purchased a 1,340 sqft flat in the Paramount Tower in 2023, jointly with Shravan Rao. The property was registered in the names of our wives, R Kavya (my wife) and Swathi Rao (Shravan's wife). We initially rented it out to Deluxe Holiday Homes. However, Shravan Rao later bypassed us and entered into a fresh rental agreement in the name of Swathi Rao, taking full control of the flat."

"When we investigated who was staying in the flat through Deluxe Holiday Homes, we found that Rao was living there along with the accused in the liquor scam," he added.

Sources say the evidence submitted to the SIT confirms the presence of both the liquor scam and phone tapping accused in the Dubai flat. This has now become a critical lead for investigators probing the financial and operational links between the accused in both cases. The SIT is likely to summon additional individuals connected to the flat's usage and financial transactions in the coming days.