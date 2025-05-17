AP Liquor Scam: Former CMO Secretary And OSD Arrested After SC Rejects Anticipatory Bail

Amaravati: In a major breakthrough in the ₹1,000-crore liquor scam that rocked Andhra Pradesh during the YSRCP regime, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday evening arrested K Dhanunjaya Reddy, former secretary of Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and retired IAS officer, and Krishnamohan Reddy, officer on special duty (OSD). Both were considered among the closest aides of former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and were allegedly instrumental in executing the conspiracy.

The arrests came hours after the Supreme Court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas. The SIT informed their families that the duo was arrested at 7:15 pm on Friday and taken into custody following their questioning at the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate office.

Crucial Turning Point in the Probe

According to the SIT, Dhanunjaya Reddy played a central role in designing and implementing the conspiracy to tweak the liquor policy in favour of select suppliers, thereby facilitating massive bribe collections. Krishnamohan Reddy allegedly acted as the key middleman, taking bribes from liquor companies and distilleries and further diverting them to shell companies and ultimately to the then Chief Minister.

The SIT claims that the conspiracy trail could potentially lead to Tadepalli, with both officials acting as pivotal links in the financial web. The latest arrests took the total number of people held in the case to seven.

Evading Arrest for 20 Days

Both Dhanunjaya and Krishnamohan hid for 20 days after being summoned by the SIT. Despite multiple notices, they failed to appear for interrogation on May 11 and resurfaced only after the Supreme Court ordered them to cooperate with the investigation and granted interim protection from arrest until Friday.

They attended SIT hearings on Wednesday and Thursday and appeared again on Friday at 11 am. Just an hour into the questioning, the Supreme Court dismissed their anticipatory bail requests. SIT officials continued to grill them on the planning, execution and money laundering aspects of the scam but reportedly faced non-cooperation and evasive responses.

The Scam Blueprint

According to SIT findings, Dhanunjaya allegedly played a strategic role in drafting the liquor policy to streamline bribe collection and placing loyal officials in key implementation roles. Krishnamohan collected the bribes and routed the same through shell companies, with alleged links to Raj KC Reddy and others. The dup frequently held meetings in Hyderabad and Tadepalli with liquor company owners and distillery representatives to determine the bribe amounts.

Former CMO secretary Dhanunjaya Reddy. (ETV Bharat)

Direct Links to Jaganmohan Reddy

SIT sources say multiple distillery owners testified that bribes were directly paid to Krishnamohan, who transferred the funds to the former CM. Evidence also hints at meetings held at private residences to discuss and execute the plan. One remand report mentions a ₹45-crore loan extended through the Aurobindo Group to revive SPY Agro Industries. The deal allegedly involved commitments to pay kickbacks in cash to Jagan's close circle, including MP Mithun Reddy, RS MP Vijayasai Reddy, Raj KC Reddy and the two officers, who have been arrested.

The SIT probe has unearthed serious financial irregularities where Krishnamohan diverted bribe money to companies floated in his son Rohit Reddy's name. Dhanunjaya acquired multiple benami properties between 2019 and 2024 and invested in gold. A significant portion of the scam money was channelled into the real estate sector in Hyderabad and Bangalore. Despite being shown evidence, both the accused allegedly denied their involvement in these investments and failed to provide satisfactory answers during interrogation. The SIT now plans to seek further custodial interrogation.