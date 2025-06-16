AP Farmer Injured In Leopard Attack; Forest Workers' Delay Irks Locals

Kosigi (Kurnool): Tension gripped Kosigi village in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after a leopard attacked a young farmer and left him severely injured. The locals captured the wild beast in the glaring absence of timely intervention by the forest department.
The leopard, which was reportedly in poor health, was first spotted in the Red Bend area behind Basavanna Hill, where it had been unable to move properly. Surprised by the sight, villagers began taking photos and videos, drawing large crowds from surrounding areas.
Local police, led by sub-inspector Hanumantha Reddy, reached the scene and tried to control the situation by dispersing the crowd. However, forest officials did not arrive even two hours after being informed, leaving villagers miffed.
Eventually, when the forest personnel, including district forest officer Shyamala, squad officer Ravikumar and Adoni range officer Tejaswi reached the location, they were only spectators. That's when a group of brave local farmers — Kadaiyagari Veeresh, Thimmaiya, Madeva, Chinnodu and three others — decided to act on their own. Risking their lives, they used a net to trap the leopard and handed it over to the officials.
In the process, Veeresh was attacked by the leopard, sustaining serious injuries to the leg as the big cat clawed him while being restrained. The incident sparked anger among the farmers, who accused the forest officials of negligence and protested in front of their jeep.
The farmers also demanded compensation for crop losses, as the large crowds had trampled cotton fields, damaging the produce. They alleged that a day's worth of harvest was destroyed because of the authorities' dilly-dallying and lack of crowd control.
Forest officials said the leopard would be shifted to the Tirupati Zoo on Monday and that Veeresh would be given basic treatment at the Adoni forest office before being taken to a hospital, if needed.
Also Read: