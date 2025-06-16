ETV Bharat / bharat

AP Farmer Injured In Leopard Attack; Forest Workers' Delay Irks Locals

Kosigi (Kurnool): Tension gripped Kosigi village in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after a leopard attacked a young farmer and left him severely injured. The locals captured the wild beast in the glaring absence of timely intervention by the forest department.

The leopard, which was reportedly in poor health, was first spotted in the Red Bend area behind Basavanna Hill, where it had been unable to move properly. Surprised by the sight, villagers began taking photos and videos, drawing large crowds from surrounding areas.

Local police, led by sub-inspector Hanumantha Reddy, reached the scene and tried to control the situation by dispersing the crowd. However, forest officials did not arrive even two hours after being informed, leaving villagers miffed.

Eventually, when the forest personnel, including district forest officer Shyamala, squad officer Ravikumar and Adoni range officer Tejaswi reached the location, they were only spectators. That's when a group of brave local farmers — Kadaiyagari Veeresh, Thimmaiya, Madeva, Chinnodu and three others — decided to act on their own. Risking their lives, they used a net to trap the leopard and handed it over to the officials.