ETV Bharat / bharat

AP Farmer Injured In Leopard Attack; Forest Workers' Delay Irks Locals

The farmers alleged that a day's worth of harvest was destroyed because of the authorities' dilly-dallying approach and a lack of proper crowd control measures.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST

2 Min Read

Kosigi (Kurnool): Tension gripped Kosigi village in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after a leopard attacked a young farmer and left him severely injured. The locals captured the wild beast in the glaring absence of timely intervention by the forest department.

The leopard, which was reportedly in poor health, was first spotted in the Red Bend area behind Basavanna Hill, where it had been unable to move properly. Surprised by the sight, villagers began taking photos and videos, drawing large crowds from surrounding areas.

Local police, led by sub-inspector Hanumantha Reddy, reached the scene and tried to control the situation by dispersing the crowd. However, forest officials did not arrive even two hours after being informed, leaving villagers miffed.

Eventually, when the forest personnel, including district forest officer Shyamala, squad officer Ravikumar and Adoni range officer Tejaswi reached the location, they were only spectators. That's when a group of brave local farmers — Kadaiyagari Veeresh, Thimmaiya, Madeva, Chinnodu and three others — decided to act on their own. Risking their lives, they used a net to trap the leopard and handed it over to the officials.

In the process, Veeresh was attacked by the leopard, sustaining serious injuries to the leg as the big cat clawed him while being restrained. The incident sparked anger among the farmers, who accused the forest officials of negligence and protested in front of their jeep.

The farmers also demanded compensation for crop losses, as the large crowds had trampled cotton fields, damaging the produce. They alleged that a day's worth of harvest was destroyed because of the authorities' dilly-dallying and lack of crowd control.

Forest officials said the leopard would be shifted to the Tirupati Zoo on Monday and that Veeresh would be given basic treatment at the Adoni forest office before being taken to a hospital, if needed.

Also Read:

  1. Tiger Mauls Sexagenarian Priest To Death In Ranthambore; Three Fatalities In Two Months
  2. In A First In Telugu States, Two Villages Relocated For Tiger Habitat In Kawal Reserve

Kosigi (Kurnool): Tension gripped Kosigi village in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after a leopard attacked a young farmer and left him severely injured. The locals captured the wild beast in the glaring absence of timely intervention by the forest department.

The leopard, which was reportedly in poor health, was first spotted in the Red Bend area behind Basavanna Hill, where it had been unable to move properly. Surprised by the sight, villagers began taking photos and videos, drawing large crowds from surrounding areas.

Local police, led by sub-inspector Hanumantha Reddy, reached the scene and tried to control the situation by dispersing the crowd. However, forest officials did not arrive even two hours after being informed, leaving villagers miffed.

Eventually, when the forest personnel, including district forest officer Shyamala, squad officer Ravikumar and Adoni range officer Tejaswi reached the location, they were only spectators. That's when a group of brave local farmers — Kadaiyagari Veeresh, Thimmaiya, Madeva, Chinnodu and three others — decided to act on their own. Risking their lives, they used a net to trap the leopard and handed it over to the officials.

In the process, Veeresh was attacked by the leopard, sustaining serious injuries to the leg as the big cat clawed him while being restrained. The incident sparked anger among the farmers, who accused the forest officials of negligence and protested in front of their jeep.

The farmers also demanded compensation for crop losses, as the large crowds had trampled cotton fields, damaging the produce. They alleged that a day's worth of harvest was destroyed because of the authorities' dilly-dallying and lack of crowd control.

Forest officials said the leopard would be shifted to the Tirupati Zoo on Monday and that Veeresh would be given basic treatment at the Adoni forest office before being taken to a hospital, if needed.

Also Read:

  1. Tiger Mauls Sexagenarian Priest To Death In Ranthambore; Three Fatalities In Two Months
  2. In A First In Telugu States, Two Villages Relocated For Tiger Habitat In Kawal Reserve

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AP FOREST DEPARTMENTKURNOOL DISTRICT FOREST OFFICERTIRUPATI ZOOMAN ANIMAL CONFLICTLEOPARD ATTACK IN KURNOOL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.