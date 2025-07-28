AP Enters Guinness Book For World's Largest Parent-Teacher Meet

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for organising the world's largest Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM), attended by a staggering 53.4 lakh (5.34 million) parents and teachers across the state.
The event, which also saw the involvement of over 1.5 crore people, including students, alumni, school managements, school management committee (SMC) members, and other stakeholders, has been recognised as the largest PTM ever held globally.
State Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who spearheaded the initiative, said, "It is a moment of immense pride to achieve this Guinness World Record just a day before the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) on July 29. This record is a tribute to our dedicated teachers who worked tirelessly to make this event a success."
"The recognition is an immense encouragement to our government's ongoing efforts to bring world-class standards to government schools. The record validates our commitment to inclusive education and strengthening the public education system," he added.
Lokesh expressed gratitude to students, teachers, the School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, parents, alumni, donors, and public representatives for contributing to this historic achievement.
With this milestone, Andhra Pradesh has once again placed itself on the global education map, setting a benchmark for community participation in strengthening the school education ecosystem.
