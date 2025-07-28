ETV Bharat / bharat

AP Enters Guinness Book For World's Largest Parent-Teacher Meet

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for organising the world's largest Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM), attended by a staggering 53.4 lakh (5.34 million) parents and teachers across the state.

The event, which also saw the involvement of over 1.5 crore people, including students, alumni, school managements, school management committee (SMC) members, and other stakeholders, has been recognised as the largest PTM ever held globally.

State Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who spearheaded the initiative, said, "It is a moment of immense pride to achieve this Guinness World Record just a day before the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) on July 29. This record is a tribute to our dedicated teachers who worked tirelessly to make this event a success."