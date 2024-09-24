AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Cleans Steps Of Durga Temple In Vijayawada As Part Of Prayaschitta Deeksha

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has undertaken a penance initiation in the wake of the Tirupati laddu adulteration incident. As part of this, he conducted a purification ritual at the Kanakadurga temple on the Indrakeeladri temple, the abode of Goddess Kanakadurga, in Vijayawada. The authorities accorded Pawan Kalyan a warm welcome upon his arrival at the temple.

Later, he cleaned the steps and applied turmeric and kumkum as part of the ritual. The ritual was conducted amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns. Later, Pawan Kalyan paid obeisance to Goddess Durga. MPs Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Balashouri, MLC Hariprasad and others accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister.

It is learnt Pawan Kalyan will be walking from Tirupati to Tirumala on the Alipiri route on October 1 as part of 'Prayaschitta Deeksha'. On October 2 morning, after having the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara, the initiation will be completed.

Read more: Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day Penance Over Tirupati Laddoo Controversy - Watch