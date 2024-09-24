ETV Bharat / bharat

AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Cleans Steps Of Durga Temple In Vijayawada As Part Of Prayaschitta Deeksha

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan performed purification ritual at Durga temple in Vijayawada as part of a penance initiation he has undertaken in the wake of the Tirupati laddu adulteration incident.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has undertaken a penance initiation in the wake of the Tirupati laddu adulteration incident.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan speaking to the media after performing purification ritual at Durga temple in Vijayawada as part of a penance initiation he has undertaken in the wake of the Tirupati laddu adulteration incident. (ETV Bharat)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has undertaken a penance initiation in the wake of the Tirupati laddu adulteration incident. As part of this, he conducted a purification ritual at the Kanakadurga temple on the Indrakeeladri temple, the abode of Goddess Kanakadurga, in Vijayawada. The authorities accorded Pawan Kalyan a warm welcome upon his arrival at the temple.

Later, he cleaned the steps and applied turmeric and kumkum as part of the ritual. The ritual was conducted amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns. Later, Pawan Kalyan paid obeisance to Goddess Durga. MPs Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Balashouri, MLC Hariprasad and others accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister.

It is learnt Pawan Kalyan will be walking from Tirupati to Tirumala on the Alipiri route on October 1 as part of 'Prayaschitta Deeksha'. On October 2 morning, after having the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara, the initiation will be completed.

Read more: Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day Penance Over Tirupati Laddoo Controversy - Watch

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has undertaken a penance initiation in the wake of the Tirupati laddu adulteration incident. As part of this, he conducted a purification ritual at the Kanakadurga temple on the Indrakeeladri temple, the abode of Goddess Kanakadurga, in Vijayawada. The authorities accorded Pawan Kalyan a warm welcome upon his arrival at the temple.

Later, he cleaned the steps and applied turmeric and kumkum as part of the ritual. The ritual was conducted amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns. Later, Pawan Kalyan paid obeisance to Goddess Durga. MPs Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Balashouri, MLC Hariprasad and others accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister.

It is learnt Pawan Kalyan will be walking from Tirupati to Tirumala on the Alipiri route on October 1 as part of 'Prayaschitta Deeksha'. On October 2 morning, after having the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara, the initiation will be completed.

Read more: Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day Penance Over Tirupati Laddoo Controversy - Watch

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AP DY CM PAWAN KALYANCLEANS STEPS OF DURGA TEMPLEPRAYASCHITTA DEEKSHATIRUPATI LADDU ADULTERATIONAP DY CM CLEANS DURGA TEMPLE STEPS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.