ETV Bharat / bharat

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Gets Calls With Murder Threat

After tracking the number 95055 05556, police found it belonged to one Mallikarjuna Rao from Thiruvur and calls were received from a tower in Vijayawada.

A file photo of Pawan Kalyan
A file photo of Pawan Kalyan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Amaravati: The office of Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister, Pawan Kalyan, received a stranger's repeated calls on Sunday night and Monday morning threatening to kill him. Along with this, several obscene messages were also sent by the person.

The office staff immediately brought the matter to Kalyan's notice who took the matter up with the higher echelons of police who rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt in Vijayawada City to nab the culprit. The number from which the threat calls were received remained switched off and the whereabouts of the caller kept eluding the police till Monday night.

After tracking the number 95055 05556, police found it belonged to one Mallikarjuna Rao from Thiruvur in the NTR district. It was found that the calls were received from a tower at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

City commissioner Rajasekhar Babu formed four teams with personnel from the Task Force, Special Branch and Law and Order departments. Although a search was launched immediately, it turned out to be difficult to identify their whereabouts as the phone was switched off. A search is underway in Thiruvur alongside Vijayawada.

"Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan's peshi (office) received threatening calls. The unidentified person warned that he would kill (Kalyan)," said an official release.

Kalyan responded to the calls. The actor-turned-politician spoke to DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao informing him about the developments and ordered him to find and nab the accused quickly.

Also Read:

  1. Kashmir Freezes With Coldest Night Of The Season
  2. Restoring Inflation-Growth Balance Most Important Task Ahead Of RBI: Guv Das

Amaravati: The office of Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister, Pawan Kalyan, received a stranger's repeated calls on Sunday night and Monday morning threatening to kill him. Along with this, several obscene messages were also sent by the person.

The office staff immediately brought the matter to Kalyan's notice who took the matter up with the higher echelons of police who rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt in Vijayawada City to nab the culprit. The number from which the threat calls were received remained switched off and the whereabouts of the caller kept eluding the police till Monday night.

After tracking the number 95055 05556, police found it belonged to one Mallikarjuna Rao from Thiruvur in the NTR district. It was found that the calls were received from a tower at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

City commissioner Rajasekhar Babu formed four teams with personnel from the Task Force, Special Branch and Law and Order departments. Although a search was launched immediately, it turned out to be difficult to identify their whereabouts as the phone was switched off. A search is underway in Thiruvur alongside Vijayawada.

"Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan's peshi (office) received threatening calls. The unidentified person warned that he would kill (Kalyan)," said an official release.

Kalyan responded to the calls. The actor-turned-politician spoke to DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao informing him about the developments and ordered him to find and nab the accused quickly.

Also Read:

  1. Kashmir Freezes With Coldest Night Of The Season
  2. Restoring Inflation-Growth Balance Most Important Task Ahead Of RBI: Guv Das
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAYWADA CITYTHREAT CALLMURDER THREATHOME MINISTER ANITAPAWAN KALYAN GETS THREAT CALLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.