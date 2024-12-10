ETV Bharat / bharat

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Gets Calls With Murder Threat

Amaravati: The office of Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister, Pawan Kalyan, received a stranger's repeated calls on Sunday night and Monday morning threatening to kill him. Along with this, several obscene messages were also sent by the person.

The office staff immediately brought the matter to Kalyan's notice who took the matter up with the higher echelons of police who rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt in Vijayawada City to nab the culprit. The number from which the threat calls were received remained switched off and the whereabouts of the caller kept eluding the police till Monday night.

After tracking the number 95055 05556, police found it belonged to one Mallikarjuna Rao from Thiruvur in the NTR district. It was found that the calls were received from a tower at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.