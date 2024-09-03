ETV Bharat / bharat

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Urges Centre to Declare Vijayawada Floods A National Calamity

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured that thorough arrangements were in place to support all victims, vowing to stay at the Collectorate until every affected person received assistance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his anger over the state’s deteriorating situation attributing it to mismanagement and negligence over the past five years.
(Left) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tours flood-hit areas in Vijayawada (Top) People wading through flood waters in the city (Bottom) Vijayawada submerged in flood waters (ETV Bharat)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his anger over the state’s deteriorating situation attributing it to mismanagement and negligence over the past five years. Naidu highlighted the unprecedented flood levels recorded at the Prakasam Barrage where water flow reached 11.43 lakh cusecs, nearing the barrage's designed capacity of 11.95 lakh cusecs, marking the worst flood in history.

Naidu assured that comprehensive arrangements were made to support all victims without any negligence, stating he would remain at the Collectorate until every affected person received aid. He criticised former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy alleging that he diverted water to Budameru to protect his house showing irresponsibility towards the state.

Naidu emphasised his commitment to the crisis, revealing that he had already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking assistance from the Centre to address the Vijayawada water crisis. He urged that the current calamity be declared a national disaster and pledged to send a detailed letter to the Centre within the next two days.





