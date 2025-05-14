ETV Bharat / bharat

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Launches Biovet's Lumpy Skin Disease Vaccine Biolumpivaxin

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu at the launch of LSD vaccine Biolumpivaxin, seen with Dr. Raches Ella, CDO, Bharat Biotech and Biovet team. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu launched Biolumpivaxin, a lumpy skin disease (LSD) vaccine indigenously developed by Biovet, a subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, at the Livestock Prosperity Conclave in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Biolumpivaxin is aimed at promoting livestock health and a disease-free animal husbandry, offering widespread relief to farmers and livestock owners across the region.

Biolumpivaxin, which is approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), is the world’s first and safest DIVA (Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals) marker vaccine, which will help in disease surveillance to protect livestock from lumpy skin disease (LSD).

Speaking after launching the vaccine, CM Chandrababu Naidu lauded Biovet for the development, and commercialisation of this unique livestock vaccine. "It is heartening to note the availability of world-class, made in India vaccine," he said. He emphasised that all viable measures should be taken earnestly to ensure the effective rollout of the vaccine, which not only can contribute to the state’s targeted 20% livestock growth trajectory but also promote the long-term sustainability of the dairy industry.

Thanking CM Naidu for launching the vaccine, Dr. Krishna Ella, Founder, Biovet, and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, 'We are truly honoured. Livestock, alongside our human resources, represents one of the nation’s greatest assets, contributing significantly to our economy and overall prosperity. We carry a deep responsibility to protect this sector, ensure the well-being of the dairy industry, and advance the nation's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision."

Biolumpivaxin is a novel indigenous live-attenuated marker vaccine developed by using the LSD virus/Ranchi/2019 vaccine strain from the Indian Council of Agriculture Research-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE), Hisar, in collaboration with Biovet.

The quality, safety, and efficacy of Biolumpivaxin have been extensively tested at the ICAR-IVRI (Indian Veterinary Research Institute) and the Indian ICAR-NRCE ensuring it meets the highest global standards. The vaccine also enables serological differentiation between naturally-infected and vaccinated animals with the DIVA concept.

This LSD vaccine is a single vaccination regimen given once in a year to cattle and buffaloes of all ages. The presentation is in multi-dose vials from 25 doses up to a maximum of 100 doses per vial and the vaccine is stable at 2-8° C storage temperature.