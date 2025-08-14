ETV Bharat / bharat

Any Misadventure Will Have Painful Consequences: MEA On 'Hateful' Comments By Pakistani Leaders

Randhir Jaiswal said that we have seen reports regarding a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India.

Any Misadventure Will Have Painful Consequences: MEA On 'Hateful' Comments By Pak Leaders
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: India on Thursday warned Pakistan not to continue with its "hateful" rhetoric against New Delhi saying any misadventure will have "painful consequences". New Delhi's reaction came days after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat against India as well as certain remarks by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"We have seen reports regarding a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is well known modus-operandi of the Pakistani leadership to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures." "Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric as any misadventure will have painful consequences as was demonstrated recently," he said.

New Delhi: India on Thursday warned Pakistan not to continue with its "hateful" rhetoric against New Delhi saying any misadventure will have "painful consequences". New Delhi's reaction came days after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat against India as well as certain remarks by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"We have seen reports regarding a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is well known modus-operandi of the Pakistani leadership to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures." "Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric as any misadventure will have painful consequences as was demonstrated recently," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAPAKISTANMEA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

7 Weekend Spots In Telangana You Can Plan To Visit Last-Minute This August 15 Weekend

Kerala Weavers Design Traditional Onakkodi For PM Modi, Union Ministers Ahead Of Onam

5 Health Tests Every Working Professional Should Take, According To A Pathologist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.