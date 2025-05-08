ETV Bharat / bharat

Any Military Attack On India Will Be Met With 'Very Firm Response': Jaishankar Tells Iranian Counterpart

Jaishankar made the remarks at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who reached India on Wednesday morning.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
File - External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (right) with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. (PTI)
New Delhi: India has no intention to escalate the situation with Pakistan, but if there are military attacks on the country, then it will be met with a "very" firm response, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Jaishankar made the remarks at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who reached India on Wednesday morning. The EAM said the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack compelled India to carry out strikes on "cross-border" terror infrastructure on Wednesday.

"Excellency, you are visiting India at a time when we are responding to a particularly barbaric terrorist attack on 22 April in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This attack compelled us to respond on 7th May by striking at the cross-border terrorist infrastructure. Our response was targeted and measured. It is not our intention to escalate this situation. However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response. As a neighbour and close partner, it is important that you have a good understanding of this situation," Jaishankar told the Iranian Foreign Minister.

