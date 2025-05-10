Any Future Act Of Terror To Be Considered An Act Of War: India Warns Pakistan

New Delhi: India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an act of war against the country and will be responded to accordingly.
The warning is significant as Pakistan has been launching drone and missile attacks on military installations and civilian areas in northern India for the last 72 hours. Nearly all drones and missiles launched by Pakistan have been intercepted by the robust Indian air defence network. On the backfoot by India's aggressive stance, Pakistan has said it will consider de-escalation if India stops further attacks on its military installations.
After Pakistan targeted 26 locations along the international border and LoC, India in a strong response launched retaliatory strikes on Friday night. India retaliated with force in PoK's Neelam Valley and Sialkot, while superior air defense systems including S-400, Akashteer, L-70, Zu-23 and Schilka thwarted Pakistan's attempts to intrude into Indian territory using drones.
As per reports, drones were sighted at 26 places ranging from Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan. These included suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala, said sources.
While the situation is under close watch, citizens, especially in the border regions, have been advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.