Anee Bullion Scam: Doctor Couple Lodges FIR Against IFS Niharika Singh, Husband For Duping Rs 1.86 Crore

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Two more FIRs have been registered against IFS officer Niharika Singh and her husband Ajit Gupta in the Anee Bullion Scam case.

According to the doctor couple, Mridula and Shailesh Agarwal, who filed the complaint, Niharika used to come to their clinic to get her daughter treated. She convinced them to invest Rs 1.86 crore in the lure of double profit in Anee Bullion. But they never got the profit, let alone the principal amount. Niharika is an IFS officer office of the 2006 batch. ED had tightened the noose around her in December last year in the Anee Bullion scam.

The doctor couple said for some time, they kept getting some returns in the form of bonuses, but suddenly it stopped coming. When questioned, it was found that Ajit Gupta went to jail and the employees of his company said they would keep getting money which they never received.

Inspector of Gomti Nagar Police Station Rajesh Tripathi said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the couple and an investigation is being done.

The police had registered more than a hundred cases against the company in many districts including Lucknow and Ayodhya. The owner of the company, Ajit Gupta, was arrested by STF Lucknow in July 2020 for defrauding thousands of investors of Rs 150 crore. After this, ED also registered a case against the operators of Anee Bullion in 2019 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The anti-money laundering agency has taken possession of 20 plots and buildings of the company in Delhi, Lucknow and Amethi worth more than Rs 7 crores.

Investors alleged that Gupta and his people used to bluff them by showing the IFS officer's photo with the Prime Minister, Vice President and other Union Ministers. They were made to invest about Rs 150 crore in different deposit schemes with the assurance of 20 to 40 per cent higher returns.