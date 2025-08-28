ETV Bharat / bharat

Anxious Garment Manufacturers' Association Official Calls For Self-Reliance To Tackle US Tariff Blow

Bengaluru: India’s textiles and apparel industry, one of the country’s largest employers and foreign exchange earners, is facing an unprecedented crisis after the United States imposed steep tariffs on Indian exports.

Following US President Donald Trump’s decision to levy an additional 25 per cent duty, the cumulative tariff on Indian garments has now reached 50 per cent — the highest in the world.

The shockwave has already hit production hubs such as Tirupur, Noida, and Surat, where factories have either slowed or temporarily halted operations. Exporters and industry bodies are warning of large-scale order cancellations, liquidity crunch, and job losses, particularly among women and migrant workers who dominate the sector.

Export competitiveness under threat

Industry experts say that the escalation of duties has severely disrupted the flow of Indian goods to their largest export market. With more than half of India’s apparel shipments to the US now facing a pricing disadvantage of 30–35 per cent, Indian garments have lost competitiveness against rivals from Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and China.

The halt in production in Tirupur, Noida, and Surat reflects how sharply rising costs are eroding profitability and forcing exporters to consider scaling back operations. Many small and medium enterprises, which form the backbone of India’s garment hubs, are particularly vulnerable to the downturn.

CMAI raises alarm over long-term challenges

According to Ajoy Bhattacharya, Regional Director of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), US trade policies have dealt a severe blow to Indian textile exporters, with larger brands already refusing fresh orders due to cumulative duties making operations unviable.

The cascading effect, he explained, is pushing bigger players to either focus on the domestic market or source products from competing countries, a shift that could lead to retrenchments and layoffs in India’s apparel hubs. He emphasised that a mid-to-long-term solution is required, involving a collaborative approach between industry leaders, policymakers, bureaucrats, and foreign policy experts to chart multiple strategies for recovery.

Bhattacharya underlined that India’s path forward lies in indigenisation and technological advancement. He urged the government to focus on technology transfer and mandate the development of domestic textile machinery manufacturing within the next two to three years. Currently, only 10–12 per cent of such machinery is produced locally, making Indian manufacturers heavily dependent on imports.

He also stressed the importance of scaling up quality standards, workforce skill development, and the Make in India initiative. By meeting the stringent benchmarks of European markets, Bhattacharya argued, Indian products could achieve global competitiveness and regain lost ground.

Calls for urgent government intervention

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has warned that at stake are not only the survival of exporters but also India’s chances of achieving the national target of $100 billion in textile and apparel exports by 2030. The body has asked the government for immediate fiscal support, including interest subvention schemes, a moratorium on loan repayments, and faster clearance of export rebates to ensure liquidity for exporters.