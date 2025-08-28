Anxious Garment Manufacturers' Association Official Calls For Self-Reliance To Tackle US Tariff Blow

Bengaluru: India’s textiles and apparel industry, one of the country’s largest employers and foreign exchange earners, is facing an unprecedented crisis after the United States imposed steep tariffs on Indian exports.
Following US President Donald Trump’s decision to levy an additional 25 per cent duty, the cumulative tariff on Indian garments has now reached 50 per cent — the highest in the world.
The shockwave has already hit production hubs such as Tirupur, Noida, and Surat, where factories have either slowed or temporarily halted operations. Exporters and industry bodies are warning of large-scale order cancellations, liquidity crunch, and job losses, particularly among women and migrant workers who dominate the sector.
Export competitiveness under threat
Industry experts say that the escalation of duties has severely disrupted the flow of Indian goods to their largest export market. With more than half of India’s apparel shipments to the US now facing a pricing disadvantage of 30–35 per cent, Indian garments have lost competitiveness against rivals from Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and China.
The halt in production in Tirupur, Noida, and Surat reflects how sharply rising costs are eroding profitability and forcing exporters to consider scaling back operations. Many small and medium enterprises, which form the backbone of India’s garment hubs, are particularly vulnerable to the downturn.
CMAI raises alarm over long-term challenges
According to Ajoy Bhattacharya, Regional Director of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), US trade policies have dealt a severe blow to Indian textile exporters, with larger brands already refusing fresh orders due to cumulative duties making operations unviable.
The cascading effect, he explained, is pushing bigger players to either focus on the domestic market or source products from competing countries, a shift that could lead to retrenchments and layoffs in India’s apparel hubs. He emphasised that a mid-to-long-term solution is required, involving a collaborative approach between industry leaders, policymakers, bureaucrats, and foreign policy experts to chart multiple strategies for recovery.
Bhattacharya underlined that India’s path forward lies in indigenisation and technological advancement. He urged the government to focus on technology transfer and mandate the development of domestic textile machinery manufacturing within the next two to three years. Currently, only 10–12 per cent of such machinery is produced locally, making Indian manufacturers heavily dependent on imports.
He also stressed the importance of scaling up quality standards, workforce skill development, and the Make in India initiative. By meeting the stringent benchmarks of European markets, Bhattacharya argued, Indian products could achieve global competitiveness and regain lost ground.
Calls for urgent government intervention
The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has warned that at stake are not only the survival of exporters but also India’s chances of achieving the national target of $100 billion in textile and apparel exports by 2030. The body has asked the government for immediate fiscal support, including interest subvention schemes, a moratorium on loan repayments, and faster clearance of export rebates to ensure liquidity for exporters.
CITI also highlighted the need for readily available low-cost credit, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are among the hardest hit. Without such measures, industry representatives say, the cascading effects of reduced orders, production halts, and factory closures will severely dent India’s foreign exchange earnings and employment levels.
Government’s balancing act
The Centre has acknowledged the seriousness of the challenge and is exploring multiple options to cushion the blow. Efforts are underway to diversify export markets, with outreach to 40 countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The government has also temporarily exempted cotton imports from duties in a bid to lower raw material costs for textile mills.
Officials maintain that India will take all necessary steps to safeguard national interests while continuing diplomatic engagement with Washington. Trade analysts believe India will also need to leverage this crisis to strengthen “Brand India,” invest in certifications, and embed innovation in export strategies to remain competitive globally.
Political reactions and global debates
The tariff escalation has triggered sharp political exchanges in India. Opposition leaders have criticised the government for failing to shield exporters and called for stronger social safety nets for workers. In the United States, consumer groups have warned that the tariffs will drive up clothing prices, while policymakers defend the move as necessary to ensure reciprocity in trade.
Social impact: jobs, education, and health at risk
Beyond the economic impact, the disruption is expected to ripple into social spheres. Apparel factories employ millions, the majority of whom are women from rural and semi-urban areas. A sustained decline in orders could lead to job losses or wage cuts, which in turn may affect children’s education and access to healthcare, as many workers rely on employer-linked insurance or government welfare schemes. Industry groups have warned that school dropouts and deferred medical care could increase if the downturn continues.
What lies ahead
Industry leaders believe the coming months will be decisive. The trajectory of cotton prices, global demand for apparel, and the success of India’s diversification efforts will determine how deeply the sector is affected. While exporters are demanding immediate wage support, accelerated tax refunds, and skill development programs, longer-term solutions will require structural reforms in machinery manufacturing, quality assurance, and innovation.
As Bhattacharya of CMAI concluded, the crisis should be seen not just as a setback but also as an opportunity to reimagine the industry. India, he argued, must prioritise self-sufficiency in textile machinery, strengthen skill development, and align its products with global benchmarks to emerge more competitive in the post-tariff era.
Without swift intervention and a strong long-term strategy, India’s garment industry risks losing its competitive edge, foreign exchange earnings, and millions of jobs. But with coordinated action on technology, quality, and global positioning, the sector can rebuild resilience and reclaim its place in world markets.