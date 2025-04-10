Anurag Thakur Slams Congress On Tahawwur Rana Case And 'Waqf Assets Mismanagement'

Kangra: BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Congress, during his recent visit to Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, when he talked through several issues ranging from national security, Waqf Board to the financial health of the state.
Speaking to media at the airport on Tuesday, Thakur strongly criticised Congress on matters of security, corruption, and governance.
He further credited the Narendra Modi-led government for decisive action against terrorism, stating that the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, would not have been possible under Congress administration. "Such action shows the strength of PM Modi's leadership. Congress failed to stop such attacks, nor could bring back the culprits from abroad," he said.
Responding to the protests against the Waqf Act, the BJP MP alleged that several Congress leaders were involved in illegal occupation of Waqf Board lands. "A few people who don't even visit ancestral graves have built malls on Waqf land worth crores of rupees," he claimed, adding that Congress leaders should first read the Waqf Amendment Bill (now Act) before opposing it.
Taking a dig at Congress over the Sachchar Committee report, he said, "Congress is involved in mismanagement of Waqf assets. The ITC Windsor Manor Hotel which was given away for just Rs 12,000 is a prime example. According to the Sachchar Panel report, revenue of Rs 12,000 crore was to come from the Waqf land. However, all of it was lost due to the policies of the Congress," he alleged.
The former minister also expressed concerns over Himachal Pradesh's financial condition under the Sukhvinider Singh Sukhu government. He claimed that the state's finances were entirely dependent on central aid. "The state exchequer is empty but all the blame is being put on Central government. If the Centre stops support, the state government won't even last a day," he said.
Thakur made serious allegations against the Sukhu government, accusing him of favouritism and deliberately excluding BJP workers during disaster relief. "When you asking the Centre for help, you should keep politics aside and focus on development. The state government should have a equally big heart as the Centre," Thakur said.
Reportedly, Thakur was in Kangra to attend his father and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's birthday celebrations. During the interaction with media, Thakur called him a dedicated public servant who 'earned immense respect and affection from the people of Himachal Pradesh through his work'.
