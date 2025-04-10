ETV Bharat / bharat

Anurag Thakur Slams Congress On Tahawwur Rana Case And 'Waqf Assets Mismanagement'

Kangra: BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Congress, during his recent visit to Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, when he talked through several issues ranging from national security, Waqf Board to the financial health of the state.

Speaking to media at the airport on Tuesday, Thakur strongly criticised Congress on matters of security, corruption, and governance.

He further credited the Narendra Modi-led government for decisive action against terrorism, stating that the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, would not have been possible under Congress administration. "Such action shows the strength of PM Modi's leadership. Congress failed to stop such attacks, nor could bring back the culprits from abroad," he said.

Responding to the protests against the Waqf Act, the BJP MP alleged that several Congress leaders were involved in illegal occupation of Waqf Board lands. "A few people who don't even visit ancestral graves have built malls on Waqf land worth crores of rupees," he claimed, adding that Congress leaders should first read the Waqf Amendment Bill (now Act) before opposing it.

Taking a dig at Congress over the Sachchar Committee report, he said, "Congress is involved in mismanagement of Waqf assets. The ITC Windsor Manor Hotel which was given away for just Rs 12,000 is a prime example. According to the Sachchar Panel report, revenue of Rs 12,000 crore was to come from the Waqf land. However, all of it was lost due to the policies of the Congress," he alleged.