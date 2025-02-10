Anti-Smuggling Day: How India Is Dealing With The Menace Of Cross-Border Smuggling

New Delhi: India’s borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal have always been susceptible to smuggling activities. Drugs and narcotics, arms and ammunition, gold, fake currency and other illicit goods flow across the borders into India, putting country’s security and economy at risk.

In view of the threat, the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) jointly observe Anti-Smuggling Day every year on February 11, to raise awareness on menace of cross-border smuggling and its potential impact.

The initiative aims to engage the government agencies as well as the public in the persistent battle against smuggling.

Significance of Anti-Smuggling Day

On this day, seminars, conferences, and awareness campaigns are held by law enforcing agencies to promote global cooperation besides strengthening collaboration between enforcement agencies.

Why Smuggling Is A Major Problem

Smuggling not only poses a threat to India’s security but also threatens the Indian economy. Smuggling leads to increased organised crime and continues to be a major challenge for India. Be it smuggling of arms and ammunition or fake currency, terrorist organizations have often exploited vulnerable routes to destabilise India. Add to it the circulation of black money which causes significant revenue loss. Governments worldwide have taken significant measures like strengthening border security, implementing stricter trade regulations, and increasing international cooperation to disrupt criminal networks.

The Challenges India Faces

Over the years, India has witnessed different kinds of smuggling activities from across its borders, through land or sea routes. Major challenge remains across India’s border with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal.

As per data of the Border Security Force (BSF), in the past year, over 12,298kg of narcotics, 177kg gold, and 179kg silver from the eastern and western borders were confiscated. Additionally, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 3.27 million were also seized.

Another major form of smuggling is human trafficking, particularly seen along the India-Bangladesh border, where smugglers provide fraudulent documents to the individuals who seek to gain illegal entry into India, and eventually help them cross the borders illegally. Similarly, as far as India’s border with Myanmar and Nepal is concerned, both are prone to smuggling of drugs and fake currency.

Steps Taken To Combat Smuggling

To tackle these growing threats, the Indian government has deployed additional BSF battalions along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders to prevent smuggling. The government has also given much importance to India’s border with Myanmar and Nepal.

What has worried the border guarding agency is the use of drones by forces inimical to India’s security for smuggling. Keeping this in mind, the government has strengthened border defences by introducing anti-drone systems to counter illicit drones. The government has also developed lateral and axial roads for better operational and administrative movement of troops, besides installing CCTV/PTZ and bullet cameras in vulnerable areas for better surveillance of borders.

Apart from this, infrastructure boost such as development of lateral and axial roads has ensured better movement and surveillance of troops along borders. The lateral roads are sideways-roads which run parallelly to a border, connecting different points. The axial roads, on the other hand, are straight-through roads that run perpendicular to the border, essentially cutting through the depth of the territory along the border line. Such roads always help the BSF monitor the activities of anti-national elements along the international border.

INTERPOL’s Assessment On Smuggling

According to INTERPOL, the International Criminal Police Organisation which helps countries work together to investigate and control crime, the last decade has pushed the most vulnerable people to migrate in search for safer living conditions. “The process of globalization, and the multiple crises impacting different regions of the world through economic hardships, armed conflicts, terrorism and climate change pushed the most vulnerable people to migrate in search for safer living conditions,” the INTERPOL said.

It has also seen an increase in the activities of organised criminal networks who facilitate irregular migration. “By providing fraudulent travel documents, organising transport, and bypassing official border controls, criminals are making huge profit,” the International Criminal Police Organisation stated.

Use Of Technology

INTERPOL further revealed that misuse of technology is expanding the reach and profits of both traffickers and smugglers, while simultaneously reducing their risks to be detected by the law.

“Technology is linked to all stages of human trafficking: recruitment, transport or harbouring, control, exploitation and financial transactions. While some migrants and smugglers make contact face-to-face at well-known meeting points, this process is increasingly carried out online these days. Use of the open and dark web for recruitment, communication, and planning is expanding the reach and profits of these criminal networks,” INTERPOL noted in its assessment.