Anti-Sikh Riots Of 1984: Court Today Recorded The Statement of Harpal Kaur Bedi, An Eye Witness

New Delhi: The statement of witness Harpal Kaur Bedi was recorded today in the case registered against Jagdish Tytler, accused of Pulbangash Gurudwara violence related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Harpal Kaur Bedi identified the accused Jagdish Tytler in the court. Harpal Kaur Bedi said that she received death threats from Jagdish Tytler, about which she complained to the police but no action was taken.

Harpal Kaur Bedi told the Rouse Avenue court the sequence of events. During the hearing today, Harpal Kaur said on the day of the incident Jagdish Tytler came to Pulbangash Gurudwara and instigated the mob. After Tytler's instigation, the mob burnt the Gurudwara and killed three Sikhs.

Harpal Kaur Bedi said that she had a wholesale shop of TVs near the Gurudwara. The mob looted that shop. When Bedi came out of her house she saw the mob was looting the shop.

Bedi saw that Jagdish Tytler came in a car and came near the Gurudwara and instigated the mob. After which the mob set the Gurudwara on fire. In the evening, the mob came and took out the Sikhs hiding in Tilakraj's house, cut them into pieces and threw them down from the roof. After killing the Sikhs, their bodies were put on a cart and tyres were put on it and set on fire. Harpal Bedi said that her husband Amarjit Bedi was also a Congress leader and Tytler used to come to their shop, due to which he recognized Tytler.

Jagdish Tytler's voice samples were played in the court. Meanwhile, the statement of witness Ravindra Singh Chauhan was recorded on 9 July. The cross-examination of former president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee Manjit Singh GK was done on 16 May. On 18 March, the statement of Amitosh Kumar, senior scientific officer of the forensic department, was recorded. On 28 January, the statement of the officer of the forensic laboratory who recorded Tytler's voice samples was recorded. Jagdish Tytler's recorded voice samples were played in the court.

The cross-examination of Lakhwinder Kaur, the complainant in this case, was done on 12 November 2024. Lakhwinder Kaur had said that Granthi Surendra Singh told her that her husband Badal Singh was murdered by a mob near Gurudwara Pulbangash. Jagdish Tytler was inciting that mob and saying kill the Sikhs, destroy them, set the gurudwara on fire.

The court ordered framing of charges against Tytler. Tytler has challenged the order of framing of charges by Rouse Avenue in the High Court, which is still pending. On 11 November 2024, the High Court refused to stay the trial proceedings in the Rouse Avenue Court and said that a murder case will be tried against him. The court had ordered framing of charges against Tytler on 30 August 2024.

The court had ordered framing of charges against Tytler under sections 147, 149, 153A, 188, 109, 295, 380, 302 of the Indian Penal Code. During the hearing, lawyer Manu Sharma, appearing for Jagdish Tytler, had said that the CBI had filed two closure reports in the case.

He said that in 2009, a chargesheet was filed against co-accused Suresh Kumar Paanwala, who was acquitted by the trial court. Manu Sharma said that there was no witness in the case from 1984 to 2022-23. How can witnesses made after such a long time be trusted? On August 4, 2023, the Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue Court granted anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler.

The court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed against Jagdish Tytler on July 26, 2023. CBI has filed a case against Tytler under sections 147, 109 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the CBI, Tytler had instigated the mob. After which the mob set fire to the Gurudwara of Pulbangash.

Also read- Statement of another witness recorded against Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case