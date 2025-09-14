ETV Bharat / bharat

2 Naxalites Gunned Down In Separate Encounters In Jharkhand & Chhattisgarh

Arms and ammunition recovered by security forces from two Naxalites during an encounter, in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday, ( PTI )

Hyderabad: A Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head was one of two killed in two separate anti-Naxalite operations in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on Sunday, officials said.

According to police, gunfire broke out between security forces and Naxalites during a search operation in the forests of Kake Korma in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh today, in which a Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh was killed. Weapons and a BGL launcher were also recovered from the spot.

During the anti-Naxal operation, the security forces also arrested seven Naxalites, including those carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh from the Basaguda and Modakpal police station limits. Explosives, electric wire, cordex wire, safety fuse, power source battery, land digging tools, and anti-government propaganda material of the banned Maoist organisation were recovered from the arrested Maoists.

A Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday morning, police said. An encounter broke out in a forest area on the border of Manatu and Tarhasi police stations' jurisdiction this morning, and after the operation, the body of a red rebel and a rifle were recovered from there, said Jharkhand Police IG (operations) and spokesperson Michael Raj.

According to SP Rishma Rameshan, “a large-scale search operation has been launched to capture Commander Shashikant, who carries a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head. Cobra, Jaguar, and other security forces have been deployed for the mission. As the security team entered the forests of Manatu during the operation, TSPC Naxalites opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing by the forces.

This marks the biggest operation against the TSPC so far, involving more than 200 personnel. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

