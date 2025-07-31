ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-Naxal Operation, Development Going Side By Side In Naxal Areas: Home Ministry

New Delhi: At a time when the Central government has initiated an all-out operation to eliminate Naxals by March 31, 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has adopted a strategy for an overall development of the Naxal-affected areas.

“We want to detach the Naxals from the civilians with an overall development of Naxal-affected areas of the country and are getting positive results from the dual approach,” said an official aware of the development to ETV Bharat on Thursday.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has recently reviewed the overall progress of the Naxal-affected areas with different Ministries including Rural Development, Tribal Affairs, Jal Shakti, Health and Family Welfare, Department of Telecommunication, Department of Post, National Health Authority and UIDAI.

“The meeting reviewed the progress of various schemes related to development initiatives and issues related to individual beneficiary oriented schemes in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas,” the official said.

Reiterating success against Naxals, the meeting highlighted that the areas presently affected by LWE has come down to 18 districts. Of the total 18 districts affected by Naxals, six are categorised as most affected, six as ‘Districts of Concern’ and remaining six are other LWE affected districts.

As per government statistics, the total number of LWE-affected districts was 126 in 2013, which came down to 18 districts in April 2025.

Most Affected, Districts of Concern

Among the most affected districts, four belong to Chhattisgarh (Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, and Sukma), one from Jharkhand (West Singhbhum), and one from Maharashtra (Gadchiroli).

Of the total six districts of concern, one district each belongs to Andhra Pradesh (Alluri Sitarama Raju) and Madhya Pradesh (Balaghat). Odisha has three districts of concern including Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri whereas Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana has also been tagged as a district of concern.

Due to persistent action against Naxalism, the number of other LWE-affected districts has also come down to six. These include districts from Chhattisgarh (Dantewada, Gariaband, and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki), Jharkhand (Latehar), Odisha (Nuapada) and Telangana (Mulugu).

Rs 3357 Cr Released to LWE-Affected States Since 2014-15

As per government data, since 2014-15, Rs 3357 crore has been released to LWE-affected states for operational expenditure of forces, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadre, ex-gratia to families of civilians killed in LWE violence and martyred security force personnel under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme.