Anti-Naxal Operation, Development Going Side By Side In Naxal Areas: Home Ministry

New Delhi: At a time when the Central government has initiated an all-out operation to eliminate Naxals by March 31, 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has adopted a strategy for an overall development of the Naxal-affected areas.
“We want to detach the Naxals from the civilians with an overall development of Naxal-affected areas of the country and are getting positive results from the dual approach,” said an official aware of the development to ETV Bharat on Thursday.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has recently reviewed the overall progress of the Naxal-affected areas with different Ministries including Rural Development, Tribal Affairs, Jal Shakti, Health and Family Welfare, Department of Telecommunication, Department of Post, National Health Authority and UIDAI.
“The meeting reviewed the progress of various schemes related to development initiatives and issues related to individual beneficiary oriented schemes in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas,” the official said.
Reiterating success against Naxals, the meeting highlighted that the areas presently affected by LWE has come down to 18 districts. Of the total 18 districts affected by Naxals, six are categorised as most affected, six as ‘Districts of Concern’ and remaining six are other LWE affected districts.
As per government statistics, the total number of LWE-affected districts was 126 in 2013, which came down to 18 districts in April 2025.
Most Affected, Districts of Concern
Among the most affected districts, four belong to Chhattisgarh (Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, and Sukma), one from Jharkhand (West Singhbhum), and one from Maharashtra (Gadchiroli).
Of the total six districts of concern, one district each belongs to Andhra Pradesh (Alluri Sitarama Raju) and Madhya Pradesh (Balaghat). Odisha has three districts of concern including Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri whereas Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana has also been tagged as a district of concern.
Due to persistent action against Naxalism, the number of other LWE-affected districts has also come down to six. These include districts from Chhattisgarh (Dantewada, Gariaband, and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki), Jharkhand (Latehar), Odisha (Nuapada) and Telangana (Mulugu).
Rs 3357 Cr Released to LWE-Affected States Since 2014-15
As per government data, since 2014-15, Rs 3357 crore has been released to LWE-affected states for operational expenditure of forces, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadre, ex-gratia to families of civilians killed in LWE violence and martyred security force personnel under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme.
Informing about the developmental initiatives adopted by the Central government, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has informed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that apart from the flagship schemes of Government of India, several LWE-affected area-specific initiatives have been taken with special thrust on expansion of road network, improving telecommunication connectivity, education, skill development and financial inclusion.
He said that for expansion of the road network, 17,589 kilometres have been sanctioned under two LWE specific schemes namely Road Requirement Plan (RRP) and Road Connectivity Project for LWE-Affected Areas (RCPLWEA). Of these, 14,902 kilometres have been constructed.
“For improving telecom connectivity in LWE-affected areas, 10,644 mobile towers have been planned, of which 8,640 towers have been commissioned,” Rai said.
ITIs and Eklavya Schools
For skill development, 48 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and 61 Skill Development Centres (SDC) have been approved. Of these, 46 ITI and 49 SDC are functional.
“For quality education in tribal areas, 258 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are sanctioned, of which 179 EMRS are functional,” Rai said.
For financial Inclusion, the Department of Posts has opened 5899 Post Offices with banking services in LWE-affected districts. This apart, 1007 bank branches and 937 ATMs have been opened in most LWE-affected districts, the minister said.
For improving telecom connectivity in LWE-affected areas, 10,505 mobile towers have been planned, of which 7,768 towers have been commissioned.
“The resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread. Incidents related to LWE-related violence and resultant deaths of civilians and security forces, have come down from 81 percent in 2010 and 85 percent in 2024,” Rai said.
Hailing the Central government’s strategy to fight Naxals, renowned security expert and former director general of Border Security Force (BSF) Prakash Singh said that all the developmental initiatives must reach to the last mile in Naxal affected areas.
“It’s good that both armed operation and developmental initiatives are going side by side. However, as far as anti-Naxal operations are concerned, the local police should take the lead role in such operations and they will be assisted by the Central security forces,” said Singh.
It is really necessary to bring an overall development in those remotest areas which have not witnessed any developments for decades, said Singh.
