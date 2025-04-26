ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-National Posts After Pahalgam Attack: 10 Arrested In Assam, Including MLA

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking at an event at the Bharatiya Janata Party's state headquarters in Guwahati on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning against those taking anti-national stances after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Assam government has taken strong action against several individuals in the state.

So far, Assam Police have arrested 10 people, including an MLA, for making public and social media comments supporting Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack. Among those arrested are lawyers, journalists, and student leaders.

The entire nation is mourning the killings in Pahalgam, with many condemning and criticising the brutal act of Pakistani terrorists.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that some individuals are directly or indirectly supporting Pakistan regarding the terrorists' atrocious attack through social media. In Assam, AIUDF's Dhing MLA Aminul Islam made controversial statements at a public meeting supporting Pakistan and was arrested two days ago for his remarks.

In the wake of this support for Pakistani terrorists, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking at an event at the Bharatiya Janata Party's state headquarters in Guwahati on Saturday, strongly warned that the government would identify and take strict action against such individuals.

Advocating for the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) if necessary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "There are no cordial ties between India and Pakistan. We are an enemy country and must remain so. A Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader was arrested on Friday for making an anti-India statement. If necessary, we will impose the National Security Act (NSA) on them."