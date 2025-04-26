Anti-National Posts After Pahalgam Attack: 10 Arrested In Assam, Including MLA

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a stern warning against those taking anti-national stances after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Assam government has taken strong action against several individuals in the state.
So far, Assam Police have arrested 10 people, including an MLA, for making public and social media comments supporting Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack. Among those arrested are lawyers, journalists, and student leaders.
The entire nation is mourning the killings in Pahalgam, with many condemning and criticising the brutal act of Pakistani terrorists.
Meanwhile, it has come to light that some individuals are directly or indirectly supporting Pakistan regarding the terrorists' atrocious attack through social media. In Assam, AIUDF's Dhing MLA Aminul Islam made controversial statements at a public meeting supporting Pakistan and was arrested two days ago for his remarks.
In the wake of this support for Pakistani terrorists, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking at an event at the Bharatiya Janata Party's state headquarters in Guwahati on Saturday, strongly warned that the government would identify and take strict action against such individuals.
Advocating for the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) if necessary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "There are no cordial ties between India and Pakistan. We are an enemy country and must remain so. A Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader was arrested on Friday for making an anti-India statement. If necessary, we will impose the National Security Act (NSA) on them."
The Chief Minister added, "A youth was arrested from Hajo this morning. We are examining such posts on social media, and if we consider them to be anti-national statements, we are arresting them. How long can they hide after posting on Facebook? We are investigating and will take strict action."
Regarding the controversial MLA Aminul Islam, who was arrested on charges of anti-national activities for supporting Pakistan in the Pahalgam incident, the Chief Minister said, "I don't know how such people dare to do this. Let them stay in jail for a few days, then we will consider other measures."
Through social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that 10 people in the state who have taken anti-national positions had been arrested by Saturday noon.
The Chief Minister further stated, "We have been saying that no one who opposes India and directly or indirectly supports Pakistan through social or any other media will be spared. After arresting five people on Friday, the number has increased to 10 on Saturday."
Indicating that the number of arrests may rise, the Chief Minister also urged the public, "Our campaign will continue relentlessly. If you come across any such objectionable and treasonous matters, please inform the local authorities immediately."
