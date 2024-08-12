Anti infiltration Grid Strengthen At Border Amid Inputs Of Militant Infiltration

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): As the nation celebrates the 78th anniversary of Independence Day, tight security measures have been implemented across Jammu and Kashmir in view of militant threats. Security agencies are on high alert, particularly along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir.
An ETV Bharat team visited the India-Pakistan Line of Control (LOC) in the Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors of Rajouri district to observe how Indian Army soldiers are monitoring these critical areas.
According to the information received on ground zero at the border by ETV Bharat, the security forces have such inputs that militant organisations like Lashkar and Jaish are planning to push militants into Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir before August 15. As per the information, militants are present at launching pads in small groups at Pakistani-occupied Kashmir.
In response to these threats, the Indian Army has intensified its anti-infiltration efforts and further tightened security measures to counter Pakistan's intentions. Various security initiatives have been taken from the international border to the LOC, with Army squads patrolling the entire region adjacent to the LOC and closely monitoring any movements across the border.
High-tech cameras have been installed in border areas to monitor Pakistan’s actions near the border. The Army is maintaining strict vigilance at the LOC, with area domination exercises in full swing. Patrolling parties are active at the zero line of the fencing areas.
Given the ever-changing tactics of Pakistani militant organisations, high-definition cameras are being used to monitor the Pakistani side, according to defence officials on the ground in Sunderbani and Nowshera. Indian Army soldiers are patrolling the border day and night, keeping an eye on any suspicious activities.
Officials have noted that militant organisations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are attempting to infiltrate Indian territory, with recent attempts to infiltrate and send drones in areas including Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Samba, and Kathua. Attacks in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi remain a significant concern.
In addition to their security duties, Indian soldiers continue to undergo rigorous training to prepare for any challenge, reflecting the Army’s dedication to maintaining peak operational readiness. The Indian Army is also embracing technological advancements to enhance border security, such as the smart fence system, quadcopters, advanced surveillance tools, weapons, and night vision sights.
The Army's outreach to civilians, particularly in remote areas, underscores its commitment to peace and development, ensuring that even the most isolated communities benefit from security and progress.
