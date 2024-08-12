ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti infiltration Grid Strengthen At Border Amid Inputs Of Militant Infiltration

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): As the nation celebrates the 78th anniversary of Independence Day, tight security measures have been implemented across Jammu and Kashmir in view of militant threats. Security agencies are on high alert, particularly along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir.

An ETV Bharat team visited the India-Pakistan Line of Control (LOC) in the Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors of Rajouri district to observe how Indian Army soldiers are monitoring these critical areas.

According to the information received on ground zero at the border by ETV Bharat, the security forces have such inputs that militant organisations like Lashkar and Jaish are planning to push militants into Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir before August 15. As per the information, militants are present at launching pads in small groups at Pakistani-occupied Kashmir.

In response to these threats, the Indian Army has intensified its anti-infiltration efforts and further tightened security measures to counter Pakistan's intentions. Various security initiatives have been taken from the international border to the LOC, with Army squads patrolling the entire region adjacent to the LOC and closely monitoring any movements across the border.

High-tech cameras have been installed in border areas to monitor Pakistan’s actions near the border. The Army is maintaining strict vigilance at the LOC, with area domination exercises in full swing. Patrolling parties are active at the zero line of the fencing areas.