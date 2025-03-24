ETV Bharat / bharat

'Anti-India Slogan' Row: SC Notice On Contempt Plea By Malvan Man Over Demolition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to a resident of Maharashtra’s Malvan town on a plea seeking contempt proceedings against civic authorities for demolishing his scrap shop and house after his 14-year-old son was accused of chanting “anti-India” slogans during the India-Pakistan cricket match. The plea has been filed by one Kitabulla Hamidulla Khan.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. The plea contended that the demolition was conducted by the authorities after a frivolous complaint. It was alleged in the complaint that the anti-India slogan was raised during a cricket match between India and Pakistan during the Champions Trophy held last month. The plea disputes the FIR’s claim of anti-India sloganeering.

After hearing submissions, the bench said, “issue notice…”, and scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks. The plea contended that the demolition was carried out under “political pressure”, without notice to the petitioner and violated the top court judgment against “bulldozer justice”.

The plea has been filed through Advocate Fauzia Shakil. The plea contended that two men had assaulted the petitioner's son near a liquor shop when he was buying chips after returning from a mosque. The plea states that a mob came to the family’s tin shed house later at night and assaulted them.