ACB Probes Alleged Misuse Of Funds At Ladakh University

A surprise check was conducted in connection with a source report regarding the alleged misuse of official positions and government funds by certain officials.

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 9:25 PM IST

Leh: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance Department, Ladakh, initiated a Joint Surprise Check (JSC) at the University of Ladakh, Taru-Thang campus in Leh on February 5. The Joint Surprise Check was conducted under the directions of Chief Vigilance Officer(CVO), Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal and Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau / Vigilance, Ladakh, Piyush Fulzele.

The raid was conducted in connection with a source report regarding alleged misuse of official positions and government funds by certain officials. About this, a team of officers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ladakh, under the supervision of Enquiring Officer, ACB, Ladakh, Inspector Jigmet Singay Wangdus along with Sub-Inspector Welayat Ali, Sub-Inspector Chuskit Angmo and Assistant Sub-Inspector Konchok Dorji conducted raids and a JSC at the Taru-Thang campus of University of Ladakh.

During the operation, numerous documents related to the purchase and stock records of the University of Ladakh over the past few years were seized by the team of officers sent by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ladakh.

In light of the issue, the Office of the Registrar, University of Ladakh released a press release clarifying that the University authorities will act swiftly on the matter and accordingly take necessary action against the erring officials, once the source report is confirmed. Furthermore, Professor Saket Kushwaha who has joined as the new Vice Chancellor has assured to tackle the matter in a time-bound manner.

According to a press note released by the Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau / Vigilance, Ladakh the investigation is ongoing. The University of Ladakh was established in 2019 and consists of 8 constituent colleges and 32 departments with 74 programs.

