Anti-Conversion Laws: SC Seeks Responses From States As Petitioners Claim Harassment In Interfaith Marriages
The apex court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of laws on religious conversions in UP, MP, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and other states.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 16, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan and other states, to file their response on various pleas challenging the constitutional validity of anti-religious conversion laws enacted by these states.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of laws dealing with religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, and other states.
The bench has granted four weeks to these state governments to file their response and has scheduled the matter for further hearing after six weeks.
During the hearing, senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, representing Citizens for Justice and Peace, urged the bench to hear the matter urgently and stressed that state governments are amending the laws to make these laws more stringent.
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing a petitioner, contended that in Madhya Pradesh, there is an interim stay on section 10 of the local MP Act, and she wants that order to continue until the apex court hears the matter.
Singh said one provision of the Gujarat law and one provision of the Madhya Pradesh law are stayed, and those petitions have been transferred here, so the stay continues and the stay is confined to those laws. “But, in the meantime, in Uttar Pradesh, I have also filed an intervention application (IA) to challenge the 2024 Act. Lordship may please issue notice on stay as well…IA may be allowed because it is challenging the amendments to the same law which was challenged in the 2020 petition…," said Singh.
She submitted that in the 2024 amendment, several changes are there, and third parties can file complaints and not the aggrieved person, and all these checks and balances and restrictions kick in immediately.
“As a consequence, a huge amount of harassment is being faced by persons in interfaith marriage, in normal church observances, and in festival observances. Mobs come and get them picked up, and complaints are lodged by police….”, argued Singh.
The counsel argued that these laws are called the ‘Freedom of Religion Act’, but they are curtailing the religious freedom of minorities and targeting interfaith marriages.
The counsel urged the bench to allow the amendment application as it simply challenges the amended provision of the statute. Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing a party opposing the law, said his client was one of the petitioners before the MP high court, and "I have not been made a party in the apex court". “The MP government came to the apex court against an interim order and your lordships have issued notice…I seek to implead myself here”, said Hegde.
After hearing submissions, the bench asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj to file the state governments' response on the applications seeking stay on the amendment in the laws.
The bench also de-tagged a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyaya seeking a pan-India law against conversion through coercion and deceit. In 2020, the apex court had issued a notice on a plea by Citizens for Justice and Peace against the laws in connection with religious conversions.
Later, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed a transfer petition before the apex court to transfer several cases pending in six high courts against the laws relating to religious conversions enacted by various states.
The laws under challenge include the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2019; the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020; the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020; and a similar enactment in Uttarakhand. These laws aim to prohibit forced or fraudulent religious conversions, but have faced criticism over alleged misuse and infringement on individual freedoms.
