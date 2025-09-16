ETV Bharat / bharat

Anti-Conversion Laws: SC Seeks Responses From States As Petitioners Claim Harassment In Interfaith Marriages

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan and other states, to file their response on various pleas challenging the constitutional validity of anti-religious conversion laws enacted by these states.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of laws dealing with religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, and other states.

The bench has granted four weeks to these state governments to file their response and has scheduled the matter for further hearing after six weeks.

During the hearing, senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, representing Citizens for Justice and Peace, urged the bench to hear the matter urgently and stressed that state governments are amending the laws to make these laws more stringent.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing a petitioner, contended that in Madhya Pradesh, there is an interim stay on section 10 of the local MP Act, and she wants that order to continue until the apex court hears the matter.

Singh said one provision of the Gujarat law and one provision of the Madhya Pradesh law are stayed, and those petitions have been transferred here, so the stay continues and the stay is confined to those laws. “But, in the meantime, in Uttar Pradesh, I have also filed an intervention application (IA) to challenge the 2024 Act. Lordship may please issue notice on stay as well…IA may be allowed because it is challenging the amendments to the same law which was challenged in the 2020 petition…," said Singh.

She submitted that in the 2024 amendment, several changes are there, and third parties can file complaints and not the aggrieved person, and all these checks and balances and restrictions kick in immediately.