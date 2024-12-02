Anti-Conversion Bill Is Old Wine In A New Bottle: Former Raj Minister

Jaipur: Slamming the anti-conversion bill, to be introduced by the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan, former state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the legislation is to cover up the government's failures. Anti-conversion law was already in force in the state and the BJP government has made some cosmetic changes to portray to the public that it is doing some work.

Khachariyawas said people know how this government has stopped the welfare schemes floated during the Congress regime. " There is no medicine in hospitals, no teachers in colleges, children in government schools are not getting uniforms and milk. People eligible for social security are not getting pensions. Important medical schemes like Chiranjiv have been stopped. Law and order have completely collapsed in the state as there has been a spurt in the incidents of robbery, murder, and dacoity. Girls are being raped. There is no one to listen to the public," he said.

According to Khachariyawas, the BJP government has once again been doing politics of hatred with its old agenda of polarization. Politics is being done by creating fear among Hindus and Muslims, sending the agenda of development to the back burner. BJP is treading the same path with the anti-conversion bill, which was there earlier. Conversion is already banned in Rajashthan and the BJP has poured old wine in a new bottle.