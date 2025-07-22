Another Student Dies In IIT Kharagpur, Toll At Five This Year

Kharagpur: The back-to-back deaths of students rocked IIT Kharagpur as another student from Madhya Pradesh was found dead on Monday night. The last death was reported on Friday. The latest death takes the total unnatural death count on the campus to five this year.

According to the administration and police, the student, identified as Chandradeep Pawar from Madhya Pradesh, took a medicine prescribed by a doctor after dinner, which got stuck in his throat, leading to difficulty in breathing. He was taken to the BC Roy inside the campus at around 11:30 pm, where he died eventually. He stayed in Nehru Hall (Room D-408). The family of the deceased has been informed by authorities.

A district police officer said, "A student of IIT Kharagpur died after a medicine got stuck in his airway. After being taken to the hospital on the campus, CPR was administered to him. However, he died during treatment. The autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. The deceased student has been identified as Chandradeep Pawar, a native of Madhya Pradesh. He was a second-year student of electrical engineering."

On Friday, Ritam Mondal, a fourth-year student of Mechanical Engineering, ended his life on campus. The student, who hailed from Kolkata, had retired to his room after dinner on Thursday night, and there was no abnormality in his behaviour, one of his hostel mates said.

An IIT official said that as repeated knocks on his door did not evoke any response, in the morning, police at the outpost on the campus, accompanied by institute security guards, broke open the door and found him hanging. An FIR has been lodged, and all cooperation is being extended to the investigators.

On January 12, third-year electrical engineering student Shaon Malik was found hanging in his hostel room. On April 20, a final-year student of Ocean Engineering, Aniket Walker, was found dead in similar conditions. On May 4, third-year B.Tech student Mohammad Asif Qamar was found dead in his hostel room.

"As part of its continued efforts to support student well-being, the institute confirms the availability of dedicated mental health and counselling services around the clock. Furthermore, IIT Kharagpur is set to launch a new AI-driven mental wellness initiative, SETU, on July 25, to enhance proactive mental health support for students," a statement by the institute said.