Second Batch Of Indian Deportees To Arrive In Amritsar Today; 'Conspiracy To Defame Punjab,' Says CM Mann

A US military aircraft carrying illegal Indian immigrants upon its landing at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, in Amritsar, Punjab - File Image ( PTI )

Amritsar: A flight carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants is likely to land in Amritsar at around 10 pm on February 15, said official sources on Friday. Among the 119 people, 67 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Another US military transport aircraft, C-17 Globemaster III, is scheduled to land at Amritsar International Airport on 16 February, carrying approximately 119 Indian nationals, PTI reported, citing sources. The movement follows the deportation of 104 individuals earlier, marking another phase in the US government's intensified crackdown on undocumented immigrants. According to sources, the deportees comprise 67 persons from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Deportations will continue every other week till all illegal immigrants are returned to their home countries, according to the official sources.

Their removal is part of an ongoing crackdown by US immigration authorities on individuals who entered the country illegally or overstayed their visas.

The deportations come in the immediate wake of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, where he met President Donald Trump to discuss key bilateral issues, including immigration.

During a joint press conference, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to repatriating verified Indian nationals while stressing the need to combat human trafficking networks that exploit vulnerable migrants.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday questioned the likely landing of another plane carrying illegal Indian immigrants from the US at the Amritsar airport as he hit out at the Centre, accusing it of trying to defame Punjab as part of a conspiracy.

"The BJP-led Centre always discriminates against Punjab. It does not let go of any chance of defaming Punjab," alleged Mann, while addressing the media in Amritsar.

"As part of a conspiracy, they are trying to defame Punjab and Punjabis," he added.