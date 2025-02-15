ETV Bharat / bharat

Another Round Of Indians Deportees Set To Arrive In Amritsar On Feb 16

Washington: A US military transport aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster III, is set to land at Amritsar International Airport on February 16, carrying around 119 Indian nationals. The movement follows the deportation of 104 individuals earlier, marking another phase in the US government's intensified crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Deportations will continue every other week till all illegal immigrants are returned to their home countries, according to the official sources. According to sources, the deportees comprise 67 persons from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Their removal is part of an ongoing crackdown by US immigration authorities on individuals who entered the country illegally or overstayed their visas. The deportations come in the immediate wake of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, where he met President Donald Trump to discuss key bilateral issues, including immigration.

During a joint press conference, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to repatriating verified Indian nationals while stressing the need to combat human trafficking networks that exploit vulnerable migrants. The treatment of deported Indians, who arrived in handcuffs and shackles, sparked a major controversy in India.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) defends the treatment as a standard security protocol used on deportation flights to prevent escape attempts or disruptions. Critics, however, argue that the practice is excessive and inhumane, especially for individuals who have committed no crimes beyond immigration violations.

The issue led to heated debates in the Indian Parliament, with opposition leaders demanding a formal inquiry into the deportation process and the treatment of returnees.

In response to growing concerns, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has assured that India is engaging with US officials to ensure deportees are treated with dignity. He emphasised that while immigration laws must be upheld, humane treatment should not be compromised.