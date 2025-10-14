ETV Bharat / bharat

Another Police Officer Dies By Suicide In Haryana, Leaves Behind A Three-Page Suicide Note

A suicide note and a pistol were recovered from the site of the incident.

File photo of ASI Sandeep Lathar
File photo of ASI Sandeep Lathar (right) (Special Arrangement)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST

Rohtak: On Tuesday, in a shocking incident in Haryana, another police officer allegedly committed suicide in a room built in a field in Rohtak. A suicide note and a pistol were recovered from the spot. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Lathar.

This incident follows the recent reported suicide of Y Poonan Kumar, Haryana ADGP and IPS officer, which was in the spotlight for several days. In that case, his wife, Amneet P Kumar, who is an IAS officer, filed a complaint against Haryana DGP and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia.

After receiving information on Tuesday, a police team arrived at the fields of Ladhaut village, where Sandeep was found. He was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's Cyber Cell.

Sandeep's body was found inside a house on the Ladhaut–Dhamad road on Tuesday.

“Sandeep was honest and hardworking,” said Rohtak SP Surender Bhoria.

"He was hardworking and dedicated. The forensic team is investigating. He was posted in Cyber Cell."

In a video circulating on various social media platforms, Sandeep claims to be sacrificing his life for the truth. When asked about Sandeep’s video and final note on Tuesday, Bhoria said, “It is difficult to say anything at this stage. The team is investigating. Whatever the truth is, this is a very tragic incident. He was a hardworking person and like a member of our own family.”

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

