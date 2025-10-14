ETV Bharat / bharat

Another Police Officer Dies By Suicide In Haryana, Leaves Behind A Three-Page Suicide Note

Rohtak: On Tuesday, in a shocking incident in Haryana, another police officer allegedly committed suicide in a room built in a field in Rohtak. A suicide note and a pistol were recovered from the spot. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Lathar.

This incident follows the recent reported suicide of Y Poonan Kumar, Haryana ADGP and IPS officer, which was in the spotlight for several days. In that case, his wife, Amneet P Kumar, who is an IAS officer, filed a complaint against Haryana DGP and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia.

After receiving information on Tuesday, a police team arrived at the fields of Ladhaut village, where Sandeep was found. He was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's Cyber Cell.

Sandeep's body was found inside a house on the Ladhaut–Dhamad road on Tuesday.

“Sandeep was honest and hardworking,” said Rohtak SP Surender Bhoria.