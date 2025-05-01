ETV Bharat / bharat

Another Nepali Girl Student Of KIIT University Found Dead In Hostel, Police Commissioner Says Probe On

Bhubaneswar: Just two months after a BTech girl student from Nepal died by suicide at KIIT university in Bhubaneswar, another girl student of the institute was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on Thursday (May 1).

As per police sources, the student, identified to be a native of Mirganj area of Nepal, was reportedly found hanging in the hostel room this evening.

As per reports, she was in her first-year pursuing B.Tech in Computer Science. Receiving information, Infocity police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. In view of the seriousness of the incident, Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh, Zonal ACP Sonali Parmar Singh along with Bhubaneswar DCP have also reached the scene for a thorough probe. The body was recovered from the hostel in presence of Additional District Magistrate.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, twin city Police Commissioner said, "After receiving the information, our forensic team along with senior police officials reached the spot and are investigating on the varsity premises. The Nepal Embassy has already been apprised and we have shared all details possible. They will arrive here tomorrow. Investigation is underway and the details will be shared with experts soon."