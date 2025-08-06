ETV Bharat / bharat

Another Milestone For India's First Bullet Train Project: 17th Bridge On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor Completed In Gujarat

A view of a bridge across the Vishwamitri River in Gujarat's Vadodara along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project ( ETV Bharat )

Vadodara: In another milestone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, authorities have completed the bridge on Vishwamitri River in Gujarat's Vadodara district, officials said on Wednesday. This is the seventeenth river bridge completed out of the planned 21 river bridges in Gujarat for the project.

According to the officials in the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), spanning 80 meters, the bridge is located adjacent to the Vadodara Surat main line of Western Railways. The bridge comprises three piers, one of which is positioned in the river stream and other two on the banks of river (one each side).

Passing through the urban landscape of Vadodara, the bridge serves as a critical infrastructure component in Vadodara district and one of the connecting links of the highly anticipated Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. Vadodara is one of the busiest urban centers and constructing a bridge passing through the city required exceptional planning, coordination with Vadodara Municipal Corporation and other local authorities, added the officials.