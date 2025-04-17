Another Meerut-Like Murder: Uttar Pradesh Woman Along With Paramour Kills Husband; Places Snake Under Body As Cover-up

Meerut: In a stark resemblance to the recent murder of Saurabh Rajput in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut by his wife and her paramour, another man from the same district has been killed by his wife along with her lover, both of whom tried to pass off the death due to a snake bite. Both the woman and her paramour have been taken into custody by the police.

The latest murder has come to light from Bahsuma police station area of Meerut, where in Akbarpur Sadat village, the victim Amit was found dead in his house on Sunday, April 13. A snake was also found in Amit's bed which led to a belief that he died due to a snake bite.

Post-mortem Spills The Beans

A police official said that the postmortem report did not show any snake bite marks, but there were injury marks on Amit's face, neck and nose. The report states that he died due to suffocation.

Bahsuma Inspector Indu Verma said that Amit's wife Ravita, whom police suspected for a foul play was interrogated after the postmortem report adding she confessed to have murdered her husband along with her paramour.

Ravita told police that she, along with her lover Amardeep, strangled Amit to death. To dodge the police, the duo placed a snake bought from a snake charmer for Rs 1000 and placed it under Amit's waist, Ravita told police.

Amit Knew About Ravita's Extra-marital Affair

Police investigation has also revealed that Amit came to know about his wife's illegal affair with Amardeep due to which there was a quarrel between husband and wife three days before the murder. After the affair was revealed, Ravita along with Amardeep hatched a conspiracy to kill Amit, police said.

The murder bears a stark resemblance to another murder from Meerut where Saurabh Rajput was killed by his wife Muskan in connivance with her lover. The accused later chopped the body into pieces and stuffed it in a blue drum with cement.

Ravita's lover Amardeep has told the police that they bought a snake from snake charmers in Mahmudpur Sikheda village. On Sunday, when the people of the house slept, Ravita called him and both of them killed Amit while he was sleeping, he told police. To pass it off as snake bite death, the snake was pressed under the body, he added.

Rural SP Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed that both the woman and her paramour have been taken into custody after her confession.