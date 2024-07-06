Another BRS MLA, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Joins Congress

Hyderabad : Gadwal BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy joined the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. CM Revanth welcomed the BRS MLA into the Congress party with a scarf at the Chief Minister's residence in Jubilee Hills. Three days ago, Krishna Mohan Reddy met his followers and announced that he would join the Congress party on the 6th of July.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Jupalli Krishnarao, CM's advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MP Mallu Ravi, MLAs Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Danam Nagender, Khairatabad DCC president Rohin Reddy, and others were present when Krishna Mohan Reddy joined the party at the CM's residence.

Two days back, Congress leaders of the local Gadwal constituency protested strongly about Krishna Mohan Reddy's decision. Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi tried to convince former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupathaiah and her followers. On the other hand, State Affairs Incharge Deepadas Munshi also spoke to Saritha Tirupathaiah on the phone. Party sources said that Krishna Mohan Reddy was inducted into the Congress party only after Local Congress leaders were convinced.

No matter how many efforts the BRS leadership has made to stop the leaders from defecting, there was no positive result. Due to local conditions, feuds between leaders and funds for the development of their constituencies, MLAs Danam Nagender, Kadiam Srihari, MLA Tellam Venkatarao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Sanjay Kumar and Kale Yadayaya have already joined the Congress party.

With Gadwal MLA also joining the Congress party today, the number of BRS MLAs who have joined the grand old party has reached 7. Party sources say that this number will further increase soon.