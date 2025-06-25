Annual Toll Pass Will Ease Commuters' Burden, But May Reduce Revenues By 8 Per Cent: CareEdge Ratings

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: On June 18, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced an annual toll pass earning of Rs 3,000 for private vehicles valid for 200 trips across national highway toll plazas starting August 15. While the move offers major savings of up to 80 per cent for frequent car users, research by CareEdge Ratings highlights potential toll revenue losses of 7–8 per cent on key routes and emphasises the need for timely compensation to road operators under the change in provisions of the law.

Relief for Commuters

The report says the move aims to ease the toll burden on frequent Private Passenger Vehicle (PPV) commuters, reduce traffic congestion and ensure smooth operations of toll plazas. For frequent travellers, particularly intercity and suburban commuters, the scheme offers substantial savings. Integration with FASTag ensures seamless use, incentivising highway usage by private vehicle owners. Yet, the revenue implications for operational toll roads cannot be overlooked.

In the opinion of CareEdge Ratings, for stretches with high-frequency passenger traffic, such as peripheral expressways, inter-city roads and industrial corridors, the effective toll realisation per trip could decline, especially if users maximise their 200-trip allowance. The exact financial impact will hinge on user-adoption patterns, apart from the composition of commercial and non-commercial traffic on the stretch.

A sample of approx 5,000 km of NH toll-roads data indicates passenger cars account for roughly 30 per cent of traffic (in passenger car units) and contribute to around 20 per cent of toll revenues. There are a few PPV-dominated stretches where cars contribute to over 40 per cent of toll revenue. These roads are either peripheral roads or connect tourist destinations.

Impact on Toll Collection

Assuming PPV traffic at 50 per cent of total tollable car traffic and a 75 per cent adoption rate, the research estimates that the weighted average impact on toll collections for this sample at around 7-8 per cent of the total toll revenue of the project stretch. The magnitude of this impact shall be higher for stretches with dominance of toll from cars and high PPV traffic.

Besides this, an extensive analysis of over 950 toll plazas spanning over 51,000 Km of NH revealed that the weighted average toll fee stands at Rs 1.60 per km for car users. However, with the proposed annual toll pass mechanism, the effective toll fee per trip per toll plaza shall drop to Rs 15 irrespective of the tollable length, leading to an estimated weighted average rate of 30 paise per km, which is tantamount to around 80 per cent savings in toll payable for PPV users.

The report also suggests that the implementation of the annual pass system is expected to be treated as a change in law under current concession agreements, requiring the authority to establish a mechanism to reimburse concessions for resulting financial losses. The adequacy and timeliness of this compensation will be important to monitor.

According to NPCI data, FASTag toll collections for FY25 were approximately Rs 73,000 crore. After adjusting for state highway tolls, the contribution of car traffic, PPV share, and estimated user-pass adoption (50–75 per cent), the annual compensation required from MoRTH could range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 crore. This amount can be largely offset through toll pass revenue. Future toll project bidders will need to account for this factor in their financial and technical proposals, possibly by altering bid strategies.

Maulesh Desai, director of CareEdge Ratings, said toll pass shall help decongest traffic at peripheral expressways, inter-city roads and industrial corridors, besides the reduction in per-trip charges for such toll roads for PPV users. He added that with this new arrangement, potential annual compensation from the authority is estimated to range between Rs 3,000-5,000 crore, which can be considerably met through income from toll passes. However, the adequacy of the reimbursement and timelines for releasing compensation shall be a key thing to monitor from a credit perspective.