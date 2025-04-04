ETV Bharat / bharat

Annamalai Denies Leadership Race Amid Speculation Over Tamil Nadu BJP’s New Chief

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai clarified he is not contesting for state leadership as parties discuss alliances ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai speaks to the media in Coimbatore on Friday. (Etv Bharat)
Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai has firmly stated that he is not in the race for the party’s leadership in the state. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled for 2026, and political parties have already begun discussions on alliances.

Recently, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Following this, Amit Shah confirmed in a media interview that alliance talks were ongoing with the AIADMK. Meanwhile, differences of opinion have been growing between AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai.

Amid speculation, Annamalai also visited Delhi and met senior BJP leaders. This has fuelled rumours that the state BJP leadership may see a change. Speculation about a new Tamil Nadu BJP president has been circulating on social media, but no official statement has been made.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore airport this afternoon, Annamalai clarified, "I am not in the race for the BJP leadership post. I will not leave Tamil Nadu. Even if I visit Delhi, I return the same day. There is no competition for leadership within the BJP; we will elect the leader collectively."

He added, "As a volunteer, my duty is to follow the party leadership’s directives. Many have dedicated their lives to strengthening the BJP. I believe this party should always prosper. When a new president is elected, we will discuss it further. We have already planned how to approach the 2026 Assembly elections."

Commenting on political issues, Annamalai criticised the DMK's handling of the NEET exemption issue, stating, "The DMK’s drama over exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET has come to an end. However, the Tamil Nadu government will not file a case in the Supreme Court on this matter. If they have the courage, they should do so."

Regarding the TASMAC raid case, he remarked, "The Tamil Nadu government wants the case against the Enforcement Directorate transferred to a neighbouring state. But why haven’t they requested the same for corruption cases against 13 ministers?"

Annamalai’s statements have strengthened speculation that the Tamil Nadu BJP may soon appoint a new state president. Reports suggest that the leadership change could take place in the coming days.

