Anna University Sexual Assault Case: Chennai Court Sentences Convict Gnanasekaran To Life Imprisonment

Chennai: The Chennai Mahila court on Monday awarded a life sentence for a minimum period of 30 years without remission to the accused Gnanasekaran, who has been convicted for sexually harassing a student on the Anna University campus in December last year.

Mahila Court judge M Rajalakshmi, who convicted Gnanasekaran on May 28, awarded sentences in respect of each 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him. The sentences run concurrently, the judge added.

The case that rocked Tamil Nadu came to light after the victim complained to the All Women Police Station in Kotturpuram here on December 23 last year. In her complaint, the victim alleged that Gnanasekaran threatened her when she was with a male friend and then sexually harassed her.

Gnanasekaran was later arrested. The FIR of the case was downloaded from the CCTNS website of the Tamil Nadu police and broadcast by certain sections of the media, which created a furore. Later, the Madras High Court transferred the investigation of the case to a Special Investigation Team, which also probed the FIR leak.

The SIT filed a charge sheet in February before a magistrate court. Thereafter, the case was transferred to the Mahila Court. The Mahila court framed charges against Gnanasekaran under various sections of the BNS, including sexual harassment, BNSS, IT Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.