Anna Sebastin Perayil Death: 'My Daughter Used To Cry On Phone...': Recalls Sibi Joseph

Ernakulam (Kerala): As the death of a young chartered accountant (CA) from Kerala, Anna Sebastin Perayil, reportedly due to 'overwork' sparked a nationwide debate on work-life balance, mental health, and corporate accountability, her father, Sibi Joseph, on Saturday said his daughter used to cry on the phone that she could not work with so much tension and stress.

Joseph added that he had asked her to resign and come back. He further said that she, however, decided to continue because she said that she was getting more exposure in EY. On July 21, she collapsed in her room and died before reaching the hospital.

"She used to cry on the phone that she could not work with so much tension and stress. We asked her to resign and come back... She decided to continue because she said that she was getting more exposure in EY. Unfortunately, on July 21, she collapsed in her room and died before reaching the hospital," Joseph told ANI.

Joseph also said that his daughter had to work late into the night. She also used to do additional work which was not concerned with her work after reaching back to her PG. Joseph also claimed his daughter was not getting time to sleep and eat and was stressed.

"She joined there on March 18... After one week, she started the regular auditing. There are six audit teams in EY Pune and she was included in the 6th team. The assistant manager allotted and the Audit Manager reviewed the work. She had to work late into the night. After reaching back to her PG also, she had to do additional work, which was not concerned with her work. She was not getting time to sleep and eat. She was stressed and she had work pressure," he claimed.

"The manager did not review the work on time, he did it on his schedule. He is a cricket fan and he changed his schedule according to the match schedule. And because of that, she had to sit late to complete the work assigned to her," he said.