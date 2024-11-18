Anna Nagar POCSO Case: SC Constitutes SIT, Including Two Women IPS Officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT), consisting of two women IPS officers, to probe the Anna Nagar minor sexual assault case.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan constituted a fresh SIT of three IPS officers, two women officers, not belonging to Tamil Nadu. According to a counsel familiar with the development, the three officers are: Saroj Kumar Thakur, DIG, Joint Commissioner of Police, East Zone, GCP (from Bihar); Ayman Jamal, SP, Deputy Commissioner of Police, L&O, Avadi Commissionerate (from Uttar Pradesh); and, Brinda, SP, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North (L&O), Salem City (from Karnataka). These three officers will investigate the matter now.

The apex court said the SIT shall submit its report before the Madras High Court Chief Justice, who may constitute a bench as deemed appropriate.

The bench said the SIT should proceed objectively and dispassionately irrespective of these proceedings and submit periodic reports to the assigned bench, preferably once a week, till investigation has reached logical conclusion.

Recently, the apex court stayed an order passed by the Madras High Court on October 1 transferring the investigation in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case from the Anna Nagar All Women Police Station in Chennai to the CBI.

The apex court, in an order, passed on November 11, had said: “The directions issued by the High Court, entrusting the investigation to CBI, shall remain stayed. The State of Tamil Nadu shall furnish a list of five to seven officers of IPS Cadre (direct recruit), who belong to the States, other than Tamil Nadu, but serving in the Tamil Nadu cadre. Out of these, three of them should be the women officers. Their rank, present place of posting and the State of origin shall also be disclosed”.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi with advocate D Kumanan appeared for the Tamil Nadu government before the top court.