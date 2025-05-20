Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Verdict Likely On May 30

Pauri: The hearings in the Ankita Bhandari murder case have concluded in the court of the Additional District Judge in Kotdwar in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. A decision in the matter is expected to be pronounced on May 30.

Observers in Uttarakhand, as well as other parts of the country, are keenly awaiting the outcome in this high-profile murder case. The court had reserved its order on Monday after the prosecution and defence lawyers concluded their arguments. The three accused in the case, Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, had been brought from jail for the hearing.

Pulkit is the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya, who enjoyed a ministerial rank in the state government under Trivendra Singh Rawat. His brother Ankit Arya had also enjoyed a ministerial rank in the subsequent government. Both had been expelled from the party after public outrage. The other two accused are said to be Pulkit’s employees at Vanantara Resort in Yamkeshwar in Pauri district.

The hearings in the matter started on March 28, 2023, during which 47 witnesses were examined. Ankita Bhandari, who was employed at Vanantara Resort, was murdered on September 18, 2022, and her body was thrown into the Chila Shakti canal. Her body was recovered after a week. She had reportedly refused to provide 'special services' to clients, allegedly at the behest of Pulkit. A spat had led to her being beaten up and murdered.

A section of the resort had been demolished on the intervening night of September 23 and 24, which had led to further concerns being raised regarding the safety of evidence in the case.

Besides it being a case of heinous crime, her murder raised questions related to gender in the tourism industry, with women's organisations coming out with a detailed report highlighting various aspects. It was pointed out that 54% workforce in tourism in Uttarakhand are women. The report also raised questions about the lack of awareness regarding the POSH law that deals with sexual harassment of women at the workplace, and also the security of women working in hotels, resorts and guest houses dotting the state.

A probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had led to the Police filing an almost 500-page chargesheet against the accused. The prosecution had listed 97 witnesses, out of which 47 were produced in the court for examination.