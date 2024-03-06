Animal Cruelty in Sri Ganganagar: Six Puppies Burnt Alive

Six puppies were burnt in Sri Ganganar in Rajasthan

A heart-wrenching incident occured in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, where a person poured petrol on six puppies and burnt them alive.

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a person allegedly poured petrol on six puppies and burnt them alive in Sriganganar district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that this incident was captured on CCTV and a case under relevant sections of the IPC in this connection was registered following a complaint by one animal lover Vikas Sachdeva.

Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav said the incident took place in Surya Vatika, near Sector No. 1 of Jawahar Nagar. "There was dry garbage lying in the garden, where some small children were also present. At that time, the accused sprinkled petrol on puppies, who were lying inside the garbage and set it ablaze," added the senior police official.

"The accused fled from the spot. The puppies were burnt alive. The locals buried the puppies at the designated spot. The reasons why the person committed the crime are not clear and we are investigating the matter," added Gaurav Yadav.

Police sources added that the accused has been identified and will be soon apprehended. A puppy is a juvenile dog. Some puppies can weigh 1–1.5 kg (2.2–3.3 lb), while larger ones can weigh up to 7–11 kg (15–24 lb). Healthy puppies grow quickly after their birth.

