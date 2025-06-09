ETV Bharat / bharat

Angamaly–Erumeli Sabari Railway Project: Centre Pushes For Fast-Track Land Acquisition

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Centre clearing the deck for the long-pending Angamaly–Erumeli Sabari railway project, the Railway Ministry has initiated steps to expedite land acquisition.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will convene a high-level meeting on June 11 via video conference to review and accelerate the land acquisition process. District Collectors of Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki — through which the 111-kilometre line will pass — have been called to attend the meeting along with the Principal Secretary of Revenue, Land Revenue Commissioner, K-Rail Managing Director and the Railway Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of Ernakulam.

Kerala Railways Minister V Abdurahman is also expected to participate in the meeting, as his office confirmed that the meeting is scheduled at 11 am, which will focus on completing swift land acquisition and initiating the construction without further delay.

The Centre had earlier sanctioned only partial land acquisition, resulting in just 8 km of track being completed between Angamaly and Kalady. A fresh notification has now been issued for acquiring an additional 70 km of land. Once the acquisition process is over, the construction work is expected to begin immediately.

The renewed momentum follows a recent meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Abdurahman and Vaishnaw in New Delhi, where the Centre formally approved the project.