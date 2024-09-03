ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Rains: Khammam Witnesses Worst Floods In 30 Years Leaving People Stranded In Floodwaters For Hours

Hyderabad: As many as 600 houses spread over 25 colonies in Khammam district, close to the Munneru river in Telangana, remained submerged even on Tuesday morning after heavy rains wreaked havoc across the southern state in the last 48 hours.

Locals in Khammam, Mahbubabad, Manuguru, and Kodad had to rush to the upper floors of their houses as flood waters breached into residential areas, going as high as 10 feet in certain pockets.

Scores of people were left stranded in flood for hours, with many having to worry about being rescued or at least, provided with water and food for survival. Many people were forced to flee to higher ground, seeking refuge in relatives’ homes and rehabilitation centres as they appealed to the government for assistance.

As a precautionary measure, officials cut off the power supply in the affected areas, leaving people in 25 colonies without electricity at midnight. According to officials, the town recorded a substantial rainfall of 16.5 cm in seven hours on Sunday followed by massive flooding with water levels reaching a whopping 36 feet, surpassing the 2022 record of 30.75 feet.