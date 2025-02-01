B.Tech Student Addicted To Online Gaming 'Kills' Mother For Hiding His Laptop At Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a shocking case, online gaming addiction has led to a tragic murder under the Malkapuram police station limits in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. A 20-year-old B.Tech student, Anmol Singh, 'brutally killed' his mother after she hid his laptop and phone to prevent him from playing games, according to the police.

As per the police and accused relatives, the incident occurred at the Coast Guard quarters, where the family of Balbir Singh, an officer in the Eastern Seaboard’s coastal patrol force, resides. Originally from Rajasthan, Balbir Singh was away on duty when the tragedy unfolded.

On the evening of January 30, Anmol was engrossed in an online game when his mother, Alka Singh (47), intervened, urging him to focus on his studies instead. She hid his laptop and phone, triggering a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Anmol grabbed a sharp weapon and attacked her indiscriminately, fatally stabbing her before locking her in a bedroom.

His younger brother, Ayushman Singh (18), who was out at the time, returned home to find the bedroom locked and Anmol in distress. Sensing something was wrong, neighbors intervened and discovered Alka Singh’s lifeless body. The body was taken to the Navy Hospital, and police were later informed after midnight.

Malkapuram CI Vidyasagar said that the family members are suspecting that the youth fatally attacked his mother with a sharp weapon after she refused to return his laptop. The incident took place between 4 pm and 6 pm on Friday. At that time, the deceased woman's husband was not at home as he went to Odisha on January 28 to attend some official work while her younger son was away, he said. Prior to the incident, the accused began confronting his mother for his laptop since midday on that fateful day, the officer said.

The police arrested Anmol Singh based on a complaint filed by his maternal uncle. Relatives revealed that the accused had been struggling with mental health issues.